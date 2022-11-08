What Reviewers Say About Gulf Coast Western Clients and Employees

Back in 1970 when Thomas H. Fleeger launched the Dallas-based Fleeger Drilling Company, the price of gasoline was 36 cents per gallon, the Big Mac was celebrating its third birthday, The Beatles were breaking up, and 8-track tape players were standard issue equipment for many American-made automobiles. Times may have changed, but the company’s original mission of “exploring, acquiring, and developing Gulf Coast oil and gas reserves” still remains a driving focus of the family-run business. That said, in the ensuing decades the company — now known as Gulf Coast Western — has grown exponentially and considerably broadened its horizons. And both customers and employees have taken notice.

“Outstanding leaders in the oil and energy industry,” a Manta reviewer enthused on online marketing agency Manta. “Their staff is very forward-thinking and everyone who works here has a great attitude.”

Thomas Fleeger’s son Matthew Fleeger took over the CEO reins in 2007. Under his shrewd leadership, in addition to its Texas sites, Gulf Coast Western’s holdings have expanded to include other locations in Kansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Colorado. Serving as managing venturer of oil and gas general partnerships, Gulf Coast Western also launched and developed a highly successful strategic joint venture division that’s consistently merited rave reviews from its thriving investor and client base.

Gulf Coast Western’s Commitment to Transparency Wins Investor Trust

The oil and gas industry is an ever-changing obstacle course fraught with numerous challenges, from governmental regulations to global market shifts to the impact of extreme weather conditions. All of these issues must be addressed head-on — and overcome — to reach objectives and continue a profitable business trajectory.

One reason Gulf Coast Western routinely garners glowing reviews is the inclusive and transparent way it has chosen to do business in the face of setbacks. While everyone basks in good news, when industry indicators throw up a red flag, Gulf Coast Western believes in duly apprising its venture partners of any potential issues, as well as detailing the proactive measures the firm has planned to mitigate the impact of unforeseeable events so it can best safeguard investments and keep the bottom line on target.

Allaying concerns and being open and above-board regarding the calculated downside risk of investments is a priority for Gulf Coast Western, and it’s this steadfast commitment to accountability that gives GCW’s venture partners a sense of confidence and security. It’s also in large part — in conjunction with its stellar track record of sourcing, acquiring, and building lucrative new drill-site assets — what has earned it an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and consistent five-star reviews from satisfied clients.

Gulf Coast Western Puts the Emphasis on Partners in its Venture Partnerships

Prior to investing, all potential Gulf Coast Western joint venture partners are properly vetted to insure they’re a good match fiscally and share a like-minded investment philosophy with the company. Those deemed a good fit are subsequently furnished with a comprehensive information package outlining the prospective partnership opportunity under consideration.

Armed with this detailed, thorough prospectus, the invited venturists can conduct their own extensive due diligence prior to making any investment commitment. Should venturists have any concerns during this preliminary onboarding phase, knowledgeable Gulf Coast Western team members are available to field questions, research answers, and supply any additional requested data so investors are able to make fully informed decisions.

In-person field trips — often cited in Gulf Coast Western reviews as one of the most influential factors in the decision-making process — offer investors a hands-on chance to see where their money goes … and how the profit flows.

It’s during these site visits that new venturists can witness firsthand how a well-funded oil and gas business parlays its years of experience, highly professional workforce, wide network of contacts, and deep resources to create and maintain a flourishing, functional, and profitable drill site. And it’s often at this point that new partners realize they don’t just feel as if they’re investing; they actually feel invested. Beyond putting money into a potential opportunity, they see themselves as becoming valued contributors to — and participants in — the Gulf Coast Western team. And that feeling is mutual.

Internal and External Gulf Coast Western Reviews Sing Company’s Praises

Along with taking a forthright, transparent approach to business dealings, Matthew Fleeger believes having the right attitude when the going gets tough has been an integral factor in both maintaining positive company spirit and earning continuing client respect. This crucial policy of optimism and engagement, he says, is something that must be applied rigorously from the top down.

According to Fleeger, the most essential trait of effective leadership is possessing a positive attitude in the face of adversity. “I believe this is a contagious mindset for everyone and is required in every successful leader,” Fleeger says. “You have to constantly portray this quality or else negative morale and despair will creep into your business quickly.”

Another leadership imperative Fleeger employs in the day-to-day operations of the company is empowering the people who work for Gulf Coast Western with the tools, information, and extensive training they need to meet and exceed their goals. Having a corporate mantra of “when our people achieve, we achieve” is what sets Gulf Coast Western apart from other oil and gas venture firms. Fleeger sees helping workers realize their utmost potential as a wise investment strategy that’s paid handsome dividends for the company and its employees alike.

And if this anonymous Glassdoor review from a current employee is anything to go by, Fleeger is right on the money: “Gulf Coast Western is a great company to build a career with. Everything is done well, from the in-depth training, to the outstanding support. The projects managed by Gulf Coast Western are bar none and the family-oriented culture makes it a great place to work.”