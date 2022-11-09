Fetterman Close To Tears in Victory speech on beating Oz in PA

John Fetterman, Democrat, won the race for the US Senate in Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning.

He defeated Trump-backed candidate Mehmet Z, flipping a seat that was Republican.

Fetterman looked stunned as he thanked his supporters with a speech. He then wiped away the tears.

In a tight battle for a Pennsylvania Senate seat, John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz. Insider and its election partner DDHQ projected early on Wednesday.

The projection gave Fetterman a lead which overturns a Republican-held Senate chair and marked a huge victory by Democrats.

After the race was over, a stunned Fetterman addressed the crowd at a Pittsburgh concert venue and said: “I’m not really certain what to tell you right now, my goodness.”

“I am so humbled. Thank you so much. It’s about 1.30 AM and you’re still here hanging on,” the Democrat said, wiping his tears.

He continued, “We jammed them together. We kept the line… We did what we had to do, even though I never imagined that we would make these red counties blue.

Fetterman, 53, suffered a near-fatal stroke in May returned to campaigning months later struggling to speak fluidly ⁠— a common effect called auditory processing disorder.

His health became a major focal point during the race and many GOP figures, including Donald Trump Jr. and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDanielHe mocked him for it.

He also spent a lot of time fighting off attacks by Dr. Oz,Celebrity doctor who questioned his fitness to serve. But a physician’s note Fetterman released last monthHe said that he was in good health and that he could resume public office.

Fetterman, who served as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant Governor since 2018, heavily advocated for writing abortion rightsAfter Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, federal law was adopted.

He supports the passage of foundational legislation to protect health and same-sex marriage and raise the minimum wage.