How to Boost Your SoundCloud Plays?

If you’re an avid music listener, chances are you’ve heard of SoundCloud. It’s become one of the most popular places to purchase music online, and some musicians are seeing high profits. By increasing your SoundCloud plays, you can generate revenue and sell more music.

SoundCloud artists get paid based on the number of streams their songs get, so your profits are directly tied to how many plays you get. You can also place ads on your songs for extra revenue, making plays even more important for your success on SoundCloud.

The journey to getting popular on SoundCloud may seem daunting, but don’t fret. Just follow the tips below, and you’ll easily be able to boost your SoundCloud plays.

8 Tips to Boost SoundCloud Plays

Lots of people struggle to increase their SoundCloud plays, but it’s because they aren’t aware of the right strategies often. Use this guide full of best practices to enhance your visibility and get big on SoundCloud:

1) Compose Good Music

As with every other kind of marketing, content is king when you’re trying to gain SoundCloud plays. People come to SoundCloud to listen to good music, so in order to attract a loyal fanbase that frequently listens to your content, you have to make good music.

Although it may take a while, using the “quality over quantity” rule will help you gain listeners over time. Be sure that you only put out quality content and don’t release music that isn’t up to your standards.

2) Make Your Music Discoverable

People won’t listen to your music if they can’t find it. Enhance your SoundCloud plays by optimizing your content to be easily discoverable. This includes writing appealing descriptions for your content and using tags for each song.

Your tags should be relevant to the content you put out and tell listeners what genre your songs are in. This will give people initial interest in your music and entice them to give it a listen.

3) Build Hype for Your Release

Your music shouldn’t come out after all your hard work only to be ignored by the public – people should see it as an event that they’re looking forward to. Having lots of listeners flock to your newest song will quickly get you SoundCloud plays, but you need hype first.

An excellent way to build hype is to promote your music online before release. Let your fans know that you’re about to upload a track they should be excited about, and have them spread the word. The more hype you can build, the more successful your release will be.

4) Create Good Artwork

People love to click on content that they find visually appealing. Many people judge music by its cover, so it’s vital that you have great artwork to represent your music. The look of the cover can hurt or increase your SoundCloud plays depending on its appeal.

Whether you’re releasing a single track or a whole album, optimize your cover art. Not only should it look great and correspond with the sound of your music, but it should also be in an 800 x 800-pixel format so that its dimensions look right on SoundCloud’s site.

5) Collaborate with Other Creators

Whatever your music’s niche is, chances are, there are other influencers out there that make similar content. You can take advantage of this by reaching out to them for collaboration so that you can both grow your SoundCloud plays together.

Working with other artists gives you a chance to engage with a community similar to yours. Your partner’s target audience probably looks a lot like yours, meaning they’re the perfect group to tap into and convert into new fans.

6) Promote Your Track on Social Networks

SoundCloud listeners also occupy a number of other online spaces. Rather than focusing your promotion solely on SoundCloud, you should prioritize cross-promotion. Share your content on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit to find new fans.

These social media channels often have groups dedicated to discussing certain types of music. Seek out people who listen to the genre of music you make, and let them know about your content. Finding the right listeners can greatly increase your SoundCloud plays.

8) Host a Giveaway

An easy way to excite your audience and get more plays on SoundCloud is to host a contest. People love to participate in any opportunity to receive a reward. Use this desire to your advantage and grab some extra attention from interested participants with a giveaway.

You’ll need to generate some hype for your giveaway if you want it to be successful. Announce the contest on a variety of social media platforms so that you reach as many people as possible. The more listeners that hear about your giveaway, the better.

If your giveaway gets popular, you’ll earn a whole new set of ears for your music that you didn’t have before. Advertising your profile in this way can therefore help to give you a huge increase in your plays.

Final Thoughts

Boosting your SoundCloud plays isn’t exactly an overnight process, but it doesn’t have to be stressful. You’ve come to the right place to learn how to improve your SoundCloud.

Optimize your SoundCloud profile with the strategies detailed above, and you’ll be on a path to success. If you have any trouble at all, Media Mister is here to make sure you see great success and high profits on SoundCloud.