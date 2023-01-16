7 Natural Home Remedies To Remove Sun Tan

The sun is an important factor in every living being on this planet. However, prolonged exposure can cause sun tanning, leading to uneven skin tone. While tans can fade over time as the skin regenerates, there are home remedies that can help speed up the process. Summer is often associated with fun and relaxation, but the intense sun can also cause negative effects on the skin.

Prolonged sun exposure can result in dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and dryness, making the skin appear dull and pale. UV radiation is the main culprit for stripping the skin of its natural moisture, leading to an unhealthy appearance. It is crucial to take protective measures such as sunscreen or other measures before going out in the sun.

Natural Home Remedies for Removing Tan

These remedies can be effective for removing tan caused by both everyday sun exposure and extended trips to beach destinations. They can be used on various body parts, such as the neck, feet, arms, and hands. Bondi Sands Reusable Exfoliating Mitt is also a good help to remove your sun tan.

1. Lemon Juice and Honey

A mixture of lemon juice and honey can effectively naturally remove sun tan from the skin. Lemon juice contains bleaching properties that help to lighten the tan, while honey moisturizes and soothes the skin. To use this remedy, Mix one tablespoon of lemon juice with some honey and apply it on the affected area for 15 minutes.

Then rinse it off with cold water. Repeating this process at least once a week can give the best results. It’s important not to prolong the process and stick to the recommended time. This process can help to give a natural glow to your skin.

2. Lemon juice, Cucumber & Rose Water Face Pack

Pure lemon juice can effectively remove tan, but it may not suit everyone. An alternative solution is to use a face pack made with lemon juice and other ingredients. This face pack can be made by mixing one tablespoon of each ingredient. Apply the face pack to the tanned areas and let it sit for 10-15 minutes or until dry. Rinse off with cold water.

Lemon juice helps reduce tanning, and cucumber contains antioxidants that protect the skin from inflammation and sun damage. Rosewater, also rich in antioxidants, can help maintain the skin’s pH balance, making it a suitable option for individuals with sensitive skin.

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a popular ingredient in skincare as it enhances the skin’s radiance and evenness while shielding it from damaging UV rays. Additionally, it has beneficial properties such as anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory that can alleviate skin irritation and reduce the appearance of sun tan.

To use, apply aloe vera gel to the face and body before bed and wash it off the next morning; with consistent use, you should see positive results.

4. Turmeric & Sandalwood

A face pack can be made by mixing sandalwood powder, turmeric, and milk to remove sun tan effectively. Sandalwood has cooling properties, while turmeric can calm irritated skin. This combination makes a great scrub and helps eliminate the tan when mixed with milk. You could also include Multani mitti or Fuller’s Earth clay to add radiance to your face.

Mix a small amount of turmeric with gram flour, apply it to your face and hands where the tan is and let it dry. Wash it off with warm water. Repeat this twice a week for the best results.

5. Oatmeal & Buttermilk face pack

This face pack is great for removing skin tanning. Oatmeal exfoliates the skin, while buttermilk, containing lactic acid, softens and improves the skin’s tone.

To make the face pack, mix three tablespoons of buttermilk and two tablespoons of oatmeal to form a paste. Apply it to the affected area, let it sit for 30 minutes, then wash it off with warm water.

6. Orange

This sun tan remedy not only works effectively, but it also has a delicious aroma and taste. Oranges are packed with Vitamin C, which can repair and brighten the skin and remove any discoloration, marks, scars, or wrinkles. Its astringent properties and acidic nature will quickly fade and remove the sun tan in a week.

Additionally, orange juice or peel can deeply cleanse the skin and remove impurities to leave it glowing. You can use either orange juice or peel. Mix 3-4 segments of orange with two tablespoons of milk and apply it to your skin.

7. Strawberry

Strawberries make the list of natural home remedies for sun tan because they are high in alpha-hydroxy acid and Vitamin C, which can effectively remove tan and rejuvenate the skin.

Additionally, strawberries can be beneficial for individuals with acne as they can clear out clogs and remove any scars or discoloration caused by pimples, resulting in a radiant and flawless complexion. To use strawberries to remove sun tan, mash 2-3 strawberries and mix them into milk, then apply it to the affected areas of your body.

Effective Natural Home Remedies for Removing Sun Tan

Prolonged sun exposure can lead to sun tanning which can cause uneven skin tone, dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and dryness. It is important to take protective measures such as sunscreen or other measures before going out in the sun. This article has discussed various natural home remedies that effectively remove sun tan from the body.

These remedies include using a mixture of lemon juice and honey, a face pack made with lemon juice, cucumber, and rosewater, aloe vera, a face pack made of sandalwood powder, turmeric, and milk, a face pack made of oatmeal and buttermilk, and using orange juice.

These remedies can be used on various parts of the body, such as the neck, feet, arms, and hands, and can be useful for events such as parties or weddings or if you simply want to remove the tan more quickly.



References:

https://wellbeingnutrition.com/blogs/listing/natural-home-remedies-to-remove-skin-tan

https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/simple-diy-remedies-tan-removal-natural-home-7833036/

https://www.purplle.com/magazine/article/simple-home-remedies-for-suntan

https://www.kamaayurveda.com/blog/how-to-remove-tan

https://www.ndtv.com/food/summer-skin-care-5-natural-home-remedies-to-get-rid-of-sun-tan-1833786

https://www.femina.in/beauty/skin/5-natural-home-remedies-to-remove-sun-tan-34035.html

https://www.mapsofindia.com/my-india/beauty/25-ways-to-remove-sun-tan-naturally