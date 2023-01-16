Top 6 Cryptocurrencies Your Portfolio Needs In 2023

The cryptocurrency market is diverse; there are several thousands of crypto assets, but they are not all good buys. One contemplation for most people is the selection of cryptocurrencies to have in their portfolio. Making these selections is tricky as you have to evaluate which ones are short-term or long-term considerations.

Most cryptocurrencies differ in their offering to the market, and while you may buy crypto assets for the solutions and approach to contemporary issues in the industry, there are still some assets like memecoin that do not mean much in terms of blockchain solutions but offer huge gains. Here are six cryptocurrencies to consider having in your portfolio in 2023:

Ethereum(ETH) – Value In Stability

Ethereum(ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the market and is a great addition to your portfolio because it’s a less volatile option to go for when you evaluate the whole landscape. Bitcoin is the least volatile crypto asset, but it’s a play for people with huge sums of money, as BTC is overvalued to get you some decent returns. Ethereum is a great alternative considering it is the most valuable network in the market and houses thousands of other decentralized applications. The network has continued to develop and recently had an upgrade that enabled the transition from Proof-of-Work to a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. The Merge process is said to be one of several stages to help Ethereum become fully scalable. The only pitfall for Ethereum is the scalability issue which exacerbates when market activity spikes. Once the network can alleviate the situation, Ethereum is primed for massive growth.

Solana(SOL) Exhibits Impeccable Efficiency

Solana(SOL) is a highly efficient blockchain network, and the token was one of the top earners of 2021. Solana’s emergence into the blockchain landscape was dramatic as it was dubbed the “ethereum killer.” It couldn’t live up to that pseudonym, but it made some decent success as a network for crypto solutions and NFT trading. It can process up to 50,000 transactions per second at full capacity and lower costs. The network’s growth came after support from FTX and some venture capitalist firms. The recent FTX crash however has also sent the price of SOL crashing down due to close affiliations. However, there’s a strong chance it could recover lost value, and investors who utilize the opportunity can make some profit on the way back up.

Apecoin(APE) Introduces A New Spin On Gaming

Apecoin(APE) is an Ethereum-based gaming token created by Yuga Labs that also serves as the governance and utility token for the APE community. We have seen much of the governance and utility side, but we have seen none from gaming which is what most people would be betting on now. Yuga Labs is reportedly launching the game early in 2023, and it would mean some enticing uptrends for APE as an in-game asset. The market would expect a meteoric rise, as we witnessed with AXIE in 2021. Although this might be a short-term play, it offers fast returns if you get in early.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Shows It’s Adorable And Lucrative

Memecoins have become incredible assets in the market, it would be wise to have one in your portfolio. Big Eyes Coin(BIG) seems like the way to go and is a new memecoin project launching on the ethereum blockchain. The memecoin is still on presale, offering a decent entry for early buyers because they can buy the token below market price.

The presale price is the lowest you can get the token on presale, making it a low-risk play with huge growth potential. Big Eyes Coin has already gathered huge hype for its memecoin, and crypto enthusiasts speculate it could be the next biggest memecoin. Big Eyes Coin has raised millions on presale and is in a position to add value after its launch. You should join the presale here to catch this opportunity early.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL