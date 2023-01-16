Invest in 5 Valuable Cryptocurrencies This New Year: Big Eyes Coin, Elrond, & More!

There is a growing consensus among prospective investors that the cryptocurrency market represents the last, best chance for profit. Today, the cryptocurrency market is home to several different projects, each of which performs a unique set of tasks that sets it apart from the others and allows it to meet the needs of its users and investors.

Some examples of valuable digital currencies include Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Filecoin (FIL), Chiliz (CHZ), Elrond (EGLD), and Enjin Coin (ENJ). In this piece, we’ll examine why these specific cryptocurrencies are considered the best for the New Year investment.

Filecoin (FIL): Keeping Critical Data Safe

Designed to “keep humanity’s most critical information,” Filecoin is a blockchain-based distributed file storage network. Filecoin takes advantage of its decentralized structure to protect the authenticity of data storage, making it both accessible and censorship-resistant.

Filecoin users who actively contribute to the network through mining and storage are eligible for a larger share of block rewards. The coin incentivizes users to be transparent and store a lot of information. Today, it has a market cap of about $7.5 billion, making it the 27th largest digital coin.

Chiliz (CHZ): A Rich Combination Of Sport & Crypto

Within the field of sports, Chiliz is primarily concerned with commercialization as well as active fan participation. Fans worldwide can now trade tokens branded with their favorite sports teams and players on Chiliz, the first tokenized sports exchange.

Several of the world’s best sports teams, including Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona FC, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain, are partners of Chiliz. Therefore, the platform also gives its users a voice in managing their preferred sports companies. Fan ownership of the team is facilitated by holding CHZ, the local currency.

Elrond (EGLD): Powerful Sharding Blockchain

Scalability, or the capacity to handle a massive volume of transactions, is a fundamental design principle behind Elrond, a sharding blockchain. By sharding, the Elrond protocol enables lightning-fast transaction times. The EGLD token is Elrond’s native currency and may be used for internal transactions, including fees, staking, and rewards.

According to CoinMarketCap, its market cap is around $5.3 billion, making it the 37th largest cryptocurrency.

Enjin (ENJ): Gaming and dApps

As of the 24th of October, the market capitalization of Ethereum-based Enjin was $415 million. More than a hundred games and apps are now accessible through Enjin’s first-ever NFT parachain launch on Polkadot.

Enjin has been beta testing Enjin Wallet 2.0 since May when the number of wallets on the platform reached 500,000.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Next-Generation Meme Coin

Designed with the environment in mind, Big Eyes (BIG) is a coin worth considering. The creators of Big Eyes (BIG) have pledged to give away 5% of their token supply to organizations that focus on ocean conservation. They are concentrating the majority of their efforts on the DeFi, NFT, and metaverse projects.

The mission of the Big Eyes (BIG) cryptocurrency is to expand the cryptocurrency market and change how people see meme coins.

Big Eyes Coin has also designed a social network where its members may engage with one another and have a good time while earning substantial incentives.

