KYND appoints new Chairman of the Board to support next stage of company growth

LONDON, UK 17th January 2023 – KYND Limited, a leading provider of next-generation cyber risk management products and services, today announced the appointment of Dave Moreau as the new KYND Chairman of the Board. Moreau succeeds Mike Harris, who recently retired after serving as Chairman since KYND’s inception and supported the company’s remarkable growth and transformational journey over the last four years.

Leveraging a powerful combination of risk technology and expert cyber advisory, KYND offers a revolutionary approach to identifying, understanding, and managing complex cyber risk. KYND’s comprehensive risk management suite is repeatedly recognised by clients and industry experts as the most innovative, comprehensive cyber risk management solution leading transformative changes across multiple sectors.

After an extensive selection process, the KYND chairmanship baton will be passed to Dave Moreau. Moreau brings to the Board more than 30 years’ international executive-level experience in the media services and technology arenas, with particular focus on strategic partnership development, operational excellence, corporate governance, and leadership mentoring. Having a proven track record in business transformation, PE and VC fundraising and successful exits, Moreau currently serves as a non-executive director and chairman on a number of exciting and fast-growing projects across digital health, digital content, VR/AR, data and analytics, and advertising.

Andy Thomas, KYND’s CEO and Founder, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Dave Moreau to the KYND Board. His deep expertise as well as his diverse and unique insight into the industry will be invaluable to our team as we grow our business and pursue our unswerving mission to make complex cyber easy to see, understand and manage for any business in the world. KYND has witnessed spectacular growth over the past few years with Mike Harris, and we believe Dave is a great fit for KYND, with the combination of skills and experience to support the business through its next strategic phase.”

Moreau said: “I’m honoured to be taking on the role of Chairman at a pivotal time in KYND’s journey as they are ramping up their global presence and building on their strong growth momentum. KYND’s industry-leading technology, tailored approach and in-depth cyber knowledge offers a next-generation service that brings immeasurable value to a number of sectors including insurance, financial services, and MSPs. This is a technology solution that businesses across multiple sectors need – the market timing for KYND is perfect – so I look forward to working collaboratively with management and the Board to help drive KYND’s vision, strategy, further expansion, and shareholder value for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

About KYND

KYND is on a mission to make complex cyber risks easy to understand and manage. KYND’s next-generation technology makes assessing, understanding, and managing cyber risks easier and quicker than ever before. Recognising one size doesn’t fit all, KYND has designed made-to-measure cyber risk management products that work for any size business, from any industry, anywhere in the world.

KYND’s unparalleled cyber-risk management tools remove complexity and provide instant insight of cyber risk profiles whilst reducing risk exposure with continuous monitoring and alerts.