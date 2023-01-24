What Are The Best Short Haircuts For Men?

Though short haircuts for men appear to be the norm for many, the truth is few men realize the great styling possibilities offered by short hair. Short hair is versatile and can be tailored to various styles to suit your personality and style.

Therefore, we have compiled this list of 15 ways to wear short hair. These short mens haircuts will make you pick your phone and immediately make an appointment with your barber. These are the trendiest haircuts for men right now. You will find most of them are timeless and can be sported anywhere and anytime. Enjoy your selection!

Classic Crew

You will always get it right by choosing the classic crew. As the name suggests, the style is classic and simple as well. You will find it at any barbershop. Just request it, and you will taste its magic!

Undercut

This is among the most common short haircuts for men. The undercut allows you to rock different variations. It is the best choice for guys with thick hair and who wants to minimize the volume.

Short Curls

People say curly hair is difficult to keep. However, we beg to disagree with them. You will find styling curly hair very simple by choosing the right haircuts for men with curly hair. And if you want to make it more manageable while still revealing the natural curls, you may consider going short.

Caesar Cut

This was worn by Caesar himself. This stylish haircut promotes features and appears stunning if you have a beard. And for men who want to maximize attention to their eyes, Caesar cut proves more effective than any other haircut around.

Side Part Pompadour

One striking thing we notice immediately about this haircut is its different lengths. The hair gains more and more length as it reaches the forehead. It looks great on men with beards. It shows class and charm.

Side Part

This stunning haircut for men is a sure hit for guys who want to appear classy and formal with something less spiky. There is just the ideal length left to give you a well-furnished comb-over. You choose how you are going to part the hair. There are so many ways to do that.

Simple Short Cut

Simple short haircuts are among the timeless hairstyles for men. They are ideal for guys who love short hair and wear it often. Men of all ages can rock them.

Slicked Back Style

Choosing to slick your mane back is a sure way to get instant polished hair. The hair appears more put together entirely.

Undercut With Design

Though this short haircut for men is not technically short at the top, it is upon you to choose the best length you need for the top. However, this mandala style will give you a unique look and more attention. Be ready for a regular touch-up at your barber to maintain it sharp.

Tight and Super Short

The hair is left slightly long at the top. That is what makes this tight and high style. However, the other parts don’t have much hair. It is a proper short haircut for men with thinning hair or those in the military.

Faded High And Tight

This excellently done fade features a short high top. However, the rounded style is soft and preferred by most men. You can give it a shot.

Short Sides And Textured Top

You need a comb and some products to create this beautiful style in the morning. It is an effortless style to achieve. It is a proper short haircut for guys who need a standard short style with some hair to comb.

Short Pompadour

This list of short men’s haircuts cannot be complete without this cut. It is like a vintage cut. It is an ideal haircut for men with a great sense of style. It will ensure that you are the center of attention and can be worn at casual and formal events.