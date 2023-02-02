Common Eye Disorders: What to Look out For

There are many different types of eye disorders, some are less serious than others but all of them needs your attention. here are some of them:

1. Refractive errors:

Myopia (nearsightedness): Myopia occurs when the eye is too long or the cornea is too curved, which causes light to focus in front of the retina instead of directly on it. This results in clear vision up close but blurry vision at a distance. Hyperopia (farsightedness): Hyperopia occurs when the eye is too short or the cornea is not curved enough, which causes light to focus behind the retina instead of directly on it. This results in clear vision at a distance but blurry vision up close. Astigmatism: Astigmatism occurs when the cornea is unevenly curved, which causes light to focus on multiple points instead of one. This results in blurry vision at all distances.

2. Cataracts

A cataract is a clouding of the lens of the eye, which can cause blurry vision, glare, and difficulty seeing in low light. The lens is the part of the eye that focuses light on the retina, so when it becomes cloudy, light is not able to pass through it as easily. As a result, the image you see can become blurry or distorted.

Cataracts most commonly develop as a part of the aging process, but they can also be caused by injury, certain medical conditions, or prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light. Symptoms of cataracts include blurry vision, difficulty seeing at night, sensitivity to light, double vision in one eye, or fading of colors.

3. Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that can damage the optic nerve and lead to vision loss. It is often caused by increased pressure in the eye, also known as intraocular pressure (IOP). The optic nerve is responsible for transmitting visual information from the eye to the brain, so damage to it can result in vision loss, particularly in the peripheral or side vision.

4. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a condition that affects the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision. It is the leading cause of vision loss among older adults, and it occurs when the cells of the macula begin to deteriorate.

Risk factors for AMD include age, family history, smoking, high blood pressure, and exposure to UV light.

5. Dry eye syndrome

Dry eye syndrome is a condition in which the eyes do not produce enough tears or the tears evaporate too quickly. Tears are necessary to keep the surface of the eye moist, and they also play an important role in maintaining the health of the eye and protecting it from infection. When the eyes do not produce enough tears or the tears evaporate too quickly, the surface of the eye can become dry, irritated, and inflamed.

Wrapping Up

These are some of the most common eye disorders, but there are many others that can

affect the eyes, including conjunctivitis, blepharitis, and uveitis. It is important to have regular eye exams and to address any vision problems or symptoms as soon as possible. With proper maintainance like Enrich PRP, all of this can be prevented before the disorders get worse.