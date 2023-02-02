Top Companies for Developing Fintech Software

The fintech space is valued at $179 billion, with a staggering 30,000+ startups in the space. If you plan to offer your own fintech software solutions or need someone to complete your MVP, outsourcing can help you:

Speed up development

Reduce costs

Improve functionality

You can even hire a single fintech software engineer from some of the companies below to assist your team by filling in skill gaps.

Top-rated companies creating financial-sector software

Clarion Tech

Clarion Tech can help you hire developers for any technology, including but not limited to quality testing, PHP, .NET, back-end, front-end, DevOps and mobile app development. With over 1,500+ satisfied customers in 35+ industries, Clarion is one of the go-to development companies for any outsourcing need.

For over 21 years, Clarion has matched its skilled developers with the needs of customers who demand the best software practices be followed and need a team that can ramp up or down as your needs change.

You can work with experienced, skilled and vetted developers who are matched to your specific project needs.

If you want to build an offshore team of developers, based in India, who offer top-tier skills at competitive prices, Clarion is a great option. They also offer a two-week, risk-free trial so that you can judge the quality of the work that is provided and choose to continue working with them if you’re satisfied.

S-PRO

S-PRO’s fintech software development services are designed to be compliant with global laws, regulations and standards. Dedicated teams are assigned to your project, and the company will handle all of the time-consuming processes, including:

Onboarding

Recruitment

Scaling

Since 2014, the team at S-PRO has grown to help well over 150 clients go from software concepts to fruition. Accelerating growth is possible with multiple top-notch solutions, which include:

Mobile app development

Web app development

UI/UX design

Quality assurance

Product support and maintenance

The team has experience working in multiple fintech specialties, including digital banking, lending platforms, alternative financing platforms, ecommerce, crypto, stock trading platforms and InsurTech.

EffectiveSoft

EffectiveSoft is a software company based in San Diego, California. The team consists of over 300+ certified software developers. For over 20 years, EffectiveSoft has helped businesses of all sizes create custom software and apps.

Close collaboration allows the company to offer:

Advanced security

Scalability

Usability

Custom software can be made for trading software, analytic solutions, investment programs, risk management, personal finance management, payment and billing, banking, business finance software and more.

EffectiveSoft prides itself on offering the most in-demand solutions possible, including mobile apps, websites and portals, CRM systems, desktop applications – virtually anything that you can conceptualize.

Softjurn

If you want to develop a custom gateway solution as part of your fintech project, there are a few companies that offer a better approach than Softjurn. The company specializes in payment gateway creation, and they offer:

Full consulting

Full software development

Businesses with an in-house team of developers can use the consulting expertise of Softjurn to fill in skill gaps and bring their solutions to life. The company states that they emphasize ticketing and have immense experience in both finance and media & marketing.

With over 300+ employees and 17+ years of experience, the development firm can help with your project, with specialties in fintech consulting, payment processing, prepaid cards, remittances, expense management systems and more.

Appventurez

Appventurez is a mobile development company with a team of 250+ professionals who work together to create cross-platform solutions, including apps for Android and iOS. With over 10+ years of experience, the developer will help with multiple aspects of your project, including but not limited to:

Product design

App design

Web design

Wireframing and prototypes

Mobile apps

Website apps

Working with the team at Appventurez ensures that your project is handled by a team of mobile and web app specialists who offer top-notch solutions that will scale to meet your needs.

In conclusion

When searching for software development for financial services, it’s important to properly vet the company and find one that has experience in the type of development you need. There are companies across the world that offer affordable solutions that will meet your needs

If you can’t find an option that you like on the list of fintech software companies above, there are literally hundreds of other providers to choose from.