YouTube Entrepreneur and Millionaire Caleb Boxx Reveals Secrets For Making Supplemental Income on YouTube

Caleb Boxx is a 22-year-old internet entrepreneur pulling in more than $60,000 per month teaching YouTubers how to create ‘faceless’ video channels that provide them with supplemental income with little time and skill investment. His company, Automate Channels, has worked with some of the video platform’s best-known creators, who have a combined subscribership of one billion.

The Founder works only four hours per week and built his first website at 11, and had paying web design clients by 12 years old.

Today, the internet entrepreneurship influencer has half a million Instagram followers and runs the first and best-rated global YouTube automation agency. However, he always wants to help others find the financial freedom he achieved early in life.

“YouTube Automation is taking a money-making, time-saving approach to the platform,” Boxx shared. “People get into creating videos because they love it. But, when a channel relies on your face, it gets tiring. I’ve found a way to solve that issue and make YouTube channels return better cash flow.”

Below are the four best tips he shared with us during a recent interview for making extra income using YouTube.

Become a ‘Mastermind’

An easy way to become a master at something is to study with one. That’s why Automate Channels has recently introduced a ‘Mentorship Mastermind’ program as their new flagship offering.

In this newly designed YouTube bootcamp, students are paired up with their own personal coach — each one a seasoned YouTube creator themselves — who helps them to build their own YouTube channel. The one-on-one program is called YouTube Automation University. For an enrollment fee of $6,000, students walk away with a functioning channel with content in place and the skills to keep it going.

Choose Wisely

Boxx warns those looking to enroll in a YouTube course or sign up with a ‘guru’ to be sure that the teacher is legit since many new YouTubers are confused by the automation business model to begin with.

“There are a lot of random gurus who aren’t really giving you the right information because they don’t fully know, they’re just getting started themselves,” explained Boxx. “There are a lot of misconceptions about the business, especially because it’s fairly new. It’s been around only really for four years.”

At Automate Channels, they do things a bit differently. The program was created to correct misconceptions, remove jargon from the lessons, and streamline the content. Boxx has been automating YouTube channels for the longest of any teacher, originally coming up with the ‘faceless’ concept himself, making him uniquely suited to teach the business model.

Additionally, his coaches — there are six of them — and past clients have each been successful. He believes that only hiring coaches who were past clients helps new clients find success.

“We want to make sure people aren’t relying on various sources that could be incorrect. They can just go to one source and be done right — they can rely on that one community and source,” said Boxx.

Consider Long-Form Versus Short-Form

Despite its current trendiness and less time needed to create content, Boxx warns new creators away from TikTok if their main aim is making supplemental income. He believes there are far fewer opportunities to make money from TikTok as a beginner creator.

“I would say, ultimately, if you look at the audience watching TikTok videos, they are just a different audience than the ones watching Youtube, meaning long-form videos,” said Boxx. “If you look at most TikTok stars, it’s been very hard for them to translate or transfer their audiences from TikTok to more lucrative platforms like YouTube.”

As he teaches in his courses, long-form videos build stronger connections with audiences. It’s more of an investment to watch someone for 10 minutes than to pause scrolling and watch for 60 seconds.

For that reason, creators make more money from long-form content on YouTube because the audience members are loyal, engaged, and willing to sit through ads to see the content. Many even purchase the products — from VPN subscriptions to hair trimmers — that their favorite YouTubers recommend, possibly netting additional income in commission from the sponsors.

Go ‘Faceless’

Another tip from Boxx, if your sole aim is making money from your channel, is to go faceless, which is exactly what he teaches his clients to do.

“It’s really tiring to film yourself and your online persona every day,” said Boxx. “You look at well-known YouTube personalities with millions of subscribers, such as Logan Paul, and the channel is built around his face and persona. It makes a lot of money but is tiring and means you can never fully delegate to a team — even Paul had to finally shift away from his face.”

However, if you go faceless, you can do anything. You can hire freelancers on Upwork to be your video editors, narrators, and music directors. You simply have to come up with the video idea and send it off to them with instructions.

In Boxx’s eyes, this allows the channel owner to maintain and watch over the channel that makes money over the long term.

Using these tips from Boxx, you can start 2023 off by brainstorming ideas for your new YouTube channel and end the year with a new source of supplemental income.

