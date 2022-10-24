6 Healthy Habits for the Holiday Season

Staying healthy is a priority for most people year-round. These days more than ever, people are looking for tips to improve their overall health and make the commitment to stick with it. However, one time of year most of us struggle to keep our commitments is the holidays, which makes many common New Year’s resolutions for better health. If you’re looking for some healthy habits that are sustainable during the holidays, keep reading for all the inspiration to keep you on track and not need any resolutions as you head into the new year.

Maintain Regular Exercise

Getting out to exercise is easy during the spring and summer because the weather is so beautiful. If you’re like most people, you struggle to get the same motivation when the weather is cold and dreary. But maintaining your current level of physical exercise is more important than ever during the winter. So, whether you opt to work out at home, or join a gym when the weather gets colder, commit to working out as often as possible. Finding a form of exercise you enjoy makes it easier to stick with, so don’t feel like you have to do high-intensity or cardio; yoga and brisk walking on the treadmill are just as healthy.

Grow Your Own

Struggling to eat enough fruits and vegetables with all the holiday baked goods around? Take matters into your own hands and grow your own! It doesn’t get much fresher or healthier than homegrown, and it’s easier than you may think. From pod seeds to herb kits and indoor grow stands, there’s an entire market of indoor gardening brands you can take advantage of. You don’t even need an existing green thumb to enjoy fresh summer produce in the middle of winter.

Get Plenty of Sleep

The holidays bring plenty of parties, and even staying in to binge Hallmark movies during the winter can take a toll on your sleep schedule. But the importance of guarding your sleep cycles can’t be overstated. You want to aim for at least seven to eight hours of sleep per night. Investing in a high-quality mattress and lux linens is just the first step. Ditch screens for at least two hours before trying to fall asleep, and indulge in a long bath and cup of chamomile tea if you have difficulty falling asleep. Besides, the weather is perfect for snuggling and sleeping in the winter, so hit snooze on the alarm and guard your health.

Boost Your Immune System

The winter months have a certain magic in the air, twinkling lights, and nostalgic music in every store, but they also have germs and viruses. Make sure you’re boosting your immune system through the right supplements, like vitamin C, vitamin D3, and elderberry. Most people will come down with at least one viral infection during the winter, but you can stave them off or shorten their duration with the right supplements and healthy habits.

Stay Up to Date on Shots

Every year, new strains of flu are circulating, not to mention other preventable viruses. While routine vaccinations don’t guarantee you won’t catch a bug at the holiday parties you attend or in the office, you can still shorten the duration and reduce the severity by staying up to date on your shots. If you’re overdue for your flu shot or any vaccines, it’s not too late to make an appointment with your doctor to help protect your health this winter.

Stay Warm

While it’s an old wive’s tale that going outside in winter with your hair wet will cause you to get sick, there is truth in it being a healthy habit of staying warm during cold weather. When your body’s temperature gets too low, you can be more susceptible to bugs you could otherwise fend off, not to mention extreme cases like frostbite or hypothermia. Take advantage of the coziness of your home and stay warm to stay healthy.

Healthy habits can serve us year-round, but the fall and winter months present us with more illnesses and opportunities to become couch potatoes. By adopting the healthy habits above, you can stay as healthy as possible, relax and enjoy this magical time of year.