How to Prepare for Your First Family Law Consultation?

Introduction

In addition to knowing how to choose a family law attorney, you also need to know what to expect from your first consultation. That way, you’ll be able to gather the information you need, ask questions of your attorney, and leave with an idea of how the consultation went overall. If you’re in a family law situation and need legal counsel, it’s time to make an appointment with a lawyer at Broder Orland Murray & DeMattie LLC. This guide will help you prepare for your first family law consultation, as well as teach you what you can expect during and after it happens.

Contact your lawyer

If you are a new client, you may have some questions. For example: what should I wear, how long will the consultation take, and can my spouse come with me? At your first family law consultation, be sure to ask your lawyer these three questions: 1) What should I wear? 2) How long will the meeting last? 3) Can my spouse come with me?

Select the right lawyer

When you’re looking for a lawyer, it’s important that you find one who specializes in family law. You’ll want someone who knows the ins and outs of family law and has handled cases similar to yours in the past. You can start your search by asking friends and colleagues for recommendations or by contacting a local bar association.

Assess fees and services

A consultation with a family lawyer is usually free, so there are no fees. But the lawyer may charge for his or her time if you decide to hire him or her. The cost of hiring a family lawyer varies widely depending on the size and complexity of your situation.

Discuss payment plans

Some lawyers offer in-house payment plans, and some lawyers will work with you on an affordable monthly payment plan. It’s also possible that the lawyer may take your case on a contingency basis, which means they don’t get paid unless you win the case. Some law firms even allow you to pay by credit card or PayPal.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is a good idea to prepare well before your first family law consultation. With a little time and effort, you can have all the information you need to make an informed decision. I hope that this post has helped answer some of your questions.