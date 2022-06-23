Are you looking to build the best law firm possible? Whether you’re about to open a new law firm or want to grow an already existing law firm, there are a number of things you can do to set yours apart from all the rest. Here’s how to make your law firm stand out.

Provide Constant Phone Support

We live in a world where prospective clients don’t want to wait for a response. If your law firm doesn’t have round-the-clock phone support, you might miss out on the next big case. Consider hiring a virtual legal assistant to answer calls 24 hours a day. They can book appointments to ensure prospective and current clients always receive a response.

Work With a Private Investigator

As an attorney, you might not think you have a need for a private investigator, but there are actually a number of benefits of having one you work with regularly. For starters, private investigators can help save you time by doing some fact-finding to help build your case. Private investigators can also help assist in estate cases, find witnesses, and deliver documents more efficiently. This gives you more time to prepare your case and spend time with your clients.

Ask Clients for Reviews

When it comes to having a law firm, Google reviews do matter. Aside from word of mouth, this is one of the most common ways prospective clients decide which law firm to call when they need someone to take their case. Consider asking your clients to leave a review about their experience on Google. It can go a long way to help drive potential clients to your website.

Have a Strong Social Media Presence

It’s important for every law firm to have a social media presence. This is one of the best ways to market your legal services. The social media platforms you’ll want to focus on the most include Facebook and LinkedIn, but it’s good to have a presence on every social media platform.

When it comes to social media marketing, you can allow your posts to reach potential clients organically or you can try paid targeted advertising. Running paid advertisements to reach people in your local area can help you find potential clients. The goal is to create engaging content that grabs people’s attention and makes them want to hit the “share” button.



TikTok can also be an effective marketing strategy for lawyers. Sharing unique and interesting videos that have the potential to go viral can help your law firm gain more attention and land new clients.



Pinterest is another good marketing tool. You can create pins that are aimed at people looking for the best law firms or lawyers in your area.

Design a Good Website

Not only should your website look visually appealing, it should also contain all of the information your potential clients are looking for. Be sure to highlight the attorneys who work at your law firm and provide information about their experience, credentials, and accomplishments. Provide a list of legal services your firm specializes in or offers, and help potential clients determine if your law firm suits their needs.



Your website is one of the most powerful tools you have available to you. It’s what most people will check out when trying to determine if your legal services are ideal for them. Therefore, it’s important to use your website to your advantage.

These are just a few of the things you can do to help your law firm stand out from all the rest. No matter what area of law you specialize in, utilizing these strategies can help set your legal services apart from your competition.