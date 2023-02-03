PM Law Group acquires Derby law firm John M Lewis & Co

The PM Law Group has acquired John M Lewis & Co – an award winning law firm specialising in residential conveyancing, wills, trusts and probate. The business will continue to trade under the John M Lewis & Co name and remain at their offices on Vernon Street near Derby City centre and will offer a new, wider range of complementary legal services as part of the PM Law Group’s national law firm practices. This will include personal injury, employment and civil litigation/dispute resolution services.

Since PM’s launch in 1989, the business has built a strong reputation for providing specialist legal services to private individuals and families, as well as businesses, landlords and property developers and the acquisition of John M Lewis & Co complements the national reach with local, customer-centric face-to-face services that customers continue to want and need.

PM Law Group CEO Jon Bostock comments:

We are really pleased to be able to bring the John M Lewis & Co team into the PM Law Business Group family of businesses. They stood out to us because of the quality of the service that they provide, which has been recognised by the awards they have won. We hope to be able to complement and build upon this with our additional range of services as well as tech know-how, which allows us to offer services to customers however they wish – both digitally and locally.

We continue to look to expand our business with either acquisitions or joint ventures in localities we have so far not reached to and through our broad reach have devised models to try and help those firms by reducing their regulatory burden whilst allowing them to keep their independence. We’ve partnered with other firms this way and it’s working very well for all parties so we’re on the lookout for more.

John M Lewis Senior Partner Lisa Wills comments:

We’re delighted to join the PM Law Group. It was very important to us that we could still build and retain close relationships with our clients and retain that degree of independence. We’re well-known locally so keeping our existing brand name is a big positive for our clients and staff. I’m very optimistic about our prospects and opportunities for 2023 and beyond.

With its Head Office and several partner law firms already in Yorkshire, the move into Derbyshire helps broaden the Group’s footprint. The Group is open to expanding further so as to work with more regional law firms in the coming years.