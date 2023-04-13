Why Participate in London Blockchain Conference

Blockchain is increasingly being recognized as a viable technology that can not only improve current digital systems and processes, but also be used to hasten the launch of other emerging technologies. Many experts agree that it can act as a foundation that will enable artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), Web3, IPv6 and the metaverse, to flourish.

Data compiled by Statista shows global spending on blockchain development is expected to reach $19 billion by 2024–a growth of over 420% from 2020. This indicates that both the private and public sectors across many different industries worldwide have decided to invest heavily on what has been called “the next big thing since the Internet.”

Despite these figures, there is still a need to spread awareness and correct misinformation about blockchain and how to develop it in a way that will maximize efficiency. The London Blockchain Conference is organized with this exact purpose in mind. It is a gathering of thousands of global businesses, start-ups, investors and enthusiasts—a place to learn and network in order to promote blockchain innovation and adoption.

On its website, organizers said, “The London Blockchain Conference is your opportunity to acquire an unfair advantage, tilt the playing field and gain access to the latest innovations, tools, and experts that are shaping the future of blockchain technology adoption and Web3 transformation in Europe and beyond.”

The three-day event will be held on May 31 to June 2 at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London. The conference allows for start-ups to meet with potential investors, as well as for partnerships to be built among global businesses and between the public and private sectors. With the overall theme of “Bringing Government and Enterprise onto the Blockchain,” the London Blockchain Conference will feature hundreds of speakers on two simultaneous stages.

While the first stage (the business strategy stage) will focus more on the side of running a blockchain-based business, a separate technical stage will be more about the technical development and innovation of blockchain. Both stages will address what business problems blockchain solves, how Web3.0 affects and benefits big and small enterprises, and how exactly enterprise blockchain is different from the cryptocurrency industry.

Speakers and keynote presenters are composed of blockchain innovators and industry leaders from all over the world. They will provide valuable information about topics that include IPv6, Web3.0, stable coins and CBDCs, smart contracts and NFTs, blockchain regulation and legislation, and the power of nano-transactions.

The London Blockchain Conference not only offers participants extremely useful information about blockchain innovation, but it also provides a space for various industries—from finance and banking, healthcare, and supply chain to government—to understand the practical application of blockchain.

Through the conference, enterprises will learn how to maximize profit by applying blockchain solutions and governments will be able to figure out how to successfully utilize blockchain in improving their systems and processes. Likewise, investors will be able to minimize risk by knowing which blockchain companies to invest in and developers will gain invaluable direction when developing blockchain-based platforms.

Register now for the London Blockchain Conference to get ahead in the future global digital economy.