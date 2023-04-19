US Companies Rehiring Employees at Lower Rates After COVID Wage Surge

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the economy, and one of the most significant changes has been the sudden surge in wages for many workers. This wage surge has caused some companies to layoff and rehire employees at lower rates than before now that the COVID surge is over.

This has raised questions about what the long-term effects of this practice will be and how it will affect employee morale and productivity. In this article, we will discuss how companies are rehiring employees at lower rates after the Covid wage surge and what its impact could be on businesses in the future.

What Are Some Reasons Companies are Rehiring Employees at Lower Rates?

One of the reasons companies are rehiring employees at lower rates is because they have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. In order to restructure, these companies are forced to slash their workforce and reduce labor costs. Some companies are rehiring employees with only a fraction of what they used to earn, while others have chosen to keep wages down entirely.

For example, there are many companies in Boston that have hired new employees at rates as high as $20-$25 an hour. When COVID hit and rescue money and other funding slowed, these employers were forced to cut down in order to survive financially. After making these cuts, they then offered the same employees their jobs back, but at substantially lower hourly rates.

Technological and globalization advances have also directly affected employee salaries. Many companies have turned to outsourcing to provide similar services at greatly reduced costs. This means they lay off employees. After doing so, they list the position overseas at a lower rate or reoffer the job to the laid-off employee at the rate at which they offer the position globally.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Companies Rehiring Employees at Lower Rates

Businesses are increasingly rehiring employees at reduced wages and benefits to reduce costs and stay afloat. Businesses must weigh both the pros and cons of this decision. In addition to saving companies money, it can help them maintain a leaner workforce. However, it can negatively affect employee morale, loyalty, and productivity. The balance is grey and there are many pros and cons.

Pros of Lower Salaries for Rehired Workers

It may be possible for companies to save money by rehiring employees at a lower rate than they were previously offered. During challenging economic times, this can help them maintain a lean workforce. A leaner workforce allows the company to grow again over time and rewards those employees who stay loyal to their employer as more opportunities for bonuses and raises occur.

Additionally, this tactic allows for a company to restructure. Restructuring can help save on costs, slim down unnecessary positions, and focus on pertinent areas in which the company wishes to improve and grow going forward.

The Cons of Lower Salaries for Rehired Employees

When rehiring employees, lowering their salaries can be risky. As a result, employee retention can be reduced, and turnover rates can be increased, increasing recruiting costs. Furthermore, underpaying employees can lead to low morale among employees and drive away top talent. Companies that engage in this type of hiring may be viewed as unethical, taking advantage of vulnerable laid off employees who have little leverage when it comes to negotiating. There are no laws regulating rehires, but if a position is quickly filled after a layoff, it may raise questions of wrongful termination. An employee who suspects they were wrongfully terminated, could bring legal action against a company.

The cost of rehiring employees should also be considered since it can be expensive to pay old employees lower salaries and train new ones at the same wage. Workers will have more leverage in a contract negotiation if they are paid less than their previous salary, which can lead to more labor lawsuits.

Shop Around for Employment

The job market is tough right now, and it can be hard to find a job that pays relatively close to the same wage you were making prior to termination. It is important to shop around and consider all your options before settling for your old job with less pay.