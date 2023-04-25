Manchester City vs Arsenal: predictions and betting

The Premier League’s most important game of the season will take place this week, when Arsenal face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in a season-defining clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League, but they have made a few potentially catastrophic mistakes in recent weeks. The Gunners were stunned by Southampton’s resilience in a 3-3 draw over the weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past month. The Cityzens eased past Sheffield United by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal has a solid record against Manchester City, having won 98 of the 207 matches played between the two teams, compared to City’s 64 victories. Manchester City has scored in all six of their Premier League home games versus Arsenal under Pep Guardiola, totaling 17 goals. Arsenal have lost their last 11 Premier League games against Manchester City, the longest such streak against a single opponent in the competition. Arsenal have scored only three goals in their last 10 Premier League matches against Manchester City, while failing to score in seven of them. Manchester City has won eight of their past nine Premier League games and is now on a six-game winning streak.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction

Manchester City have come into their own since the turn of the year and are unlikely to relent towards the end of the season. Erling Haaland has been in spectacular form for Guardiola’s side and will want to add to his score in this match.

Arsenal have been surprisingly poor this month and cannot afford another slip-up in this game. However, Manchester City is the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal.

Odds: Manchester City £1.50, draw £4.20 y Arsenal £5

