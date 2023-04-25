Manchester United – City: The ultimate guide to the FA Cup Final

Get ready for a historic match as Manchester City and Manchester United square off in the FA Cup Final on June 3rd at Wembley Stadium. With both teams coming from quite different paths, the clash promises to be exciting.

Which teams are in the final?

“After seven months of competition, Manchester’s two main teams will meet in the FA Cup final.” Manchester City and Manchester United will meet for the third time at Wembley Stadium, where they will arrive on entirely different trajectories.

Manchester City will arrive having presumably contested the league till the last day. Pep Guardiola’s team is slowly turning around the Premier with the stumbles of Arsenal in recent weeks. Furthermore, they will play the Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid barely three weeks before the FA Cup… and if they defeat the ‘Whites,’ they will play the final one week later.

Manchester United, for their part, will come with a much more relaxed schedule. The ‘Red Devils’ are already out of European competitions and securing a spot in the Champions League for next season is about to become a reality. As a result, everything points to Ten Hag’s ability to rotate players in order to have the freshest legs possible.”

When is the final?

The final will be held on June 3, one of the latest dates in the history of the competition. Only once has it been played later: in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the break for the Qatar World Cup has been the reason for playing so late.

As of today, however, there is no specific time. In 2022, the kickoff was at 4:45 pm, while in 2021 it didn’t start until 5:15 pm. Nevertheless, it can be assumed that the match will not start before 3:00 pm, nor later than 5:30 pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The BBC and ITV will be in charge of broadcasting the game both on television and the internet.

There are currently no tickets available for Wembley Stadium. The FA will send tickets for both teams to sell, while a percentage will go to the sponsors.

What are the betting odds for the FA Cup final?

Even with Manchester City’s busiest schedule, it’s clear that Pokerstars sees them as the favorites. Pep Guardiola’s team currently has odds of 1.36£. In the event that Manchester United causes an upset, the odds increase to 3£. If you want to bet on the game within its 90 minutes, the odds change: a win for the ‘Citizens’ is at 1.55£, while the ‘Red Devils’ see their odds rise to 4.75£. If you believe the game will go into overtime, the draw is available for 3.90£.

Responsible gambling is a concern for safe online sports betting sites. Play responsibly and never bet more than you can afford to lose

At the time of publication, this article was merely for informational purposes regarding the FA Cup Final. We are not responsible if the odds or stats provided are subsequently changed, thus we advise all users to contact the sports betting supplier if they have any concerns.