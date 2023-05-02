Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles as US Regulators Fumble

Regulations are like restrictions imposed on matters to control their outflow. The same criteria are applied to the Bitcoin price’s value. Every time the government cracks the policy switch for those countries which are altering their approach to Bitcoin regulations, the price of the cryptocurrency has risen to apprehend every time. We can take the instance of 2019 when Bitcoin went to its lowest while China accelerated a crackdown on the crypto business. It was just a mirror image of what happened in South Korea in 2017 when they decided to regulate cryptocurrency. Although this makes the policymakers in problem for using clear-cut asset definitions. It provides a comprehensive overview of digital currencies, including their history, technology, regulation, and potential impact on the global financial system.

Denial of Bitcoin Due to U.S. Regulatory Issues

The despondency shown by the U.S. crypto regulations is being a burden over Bitcoin. The head of research at Canadian crypto asset manager Mr. Mark Connors has written the statement where the billion fell from its safest range i.e. eight above $30,000. As per the latest trend, the biggest cryptocurrency is trading at about $30,000 down which is 3% over the last day. But if we talk about the last Tuesday of this month, the fall in Bitcoin was about 29,000 over the past 24 hours. Coinbase is considered the lowest since May-2023. In addition to this, the platform was ready to launch an exchange platform in Bermuda as per the decision held by Coinbase. The exchange will be launched probably in the next week which shows that the U.S. digital asset companies are now ready to vote. Therefore this week probably the price of crypto may go down.

US Regulators have issued investments instead of warning banks over the risks involved with the cryptocurrency market

Although the financial organization should take precautions against potential fraud, legal apprehension, and misleading orientations by digital asset firms. banks have to face congestion after two months of completion, the trading platform collapsed and thereafter spread as bad news all over the crypto industry. As per the statement of UD Federal Reserve, it has been stated FDIC that they were closely monitoring the crypto-related activities of the banking institutions. Thereafter it was also marked that in past times the crypto events were significantly volatile and susceptible to the crypto asset sector.

Moreover, it was assumed and dictated by the regulators that issuing or holding the crypto tokens as they are stored on the decentralized network of the public, are involved with some amenability in the crypto sector. That is why cryptocurrency is assumed to be not as safe and secure in banking practices. Moreover, the banking system also desired to avoid vulnerabilities as occurred in the digital market as suspended throughout the financial system. It is essential for the banking sector that the safety issues involved in the crypto sector do not conclude in the banking sector by using cryptocurrency in banks. Therefore U.S. Regulators are highly against crypto assets.

Reasons behind the Securities constraint confronted by the U.S.

After a long deliberation of years and after at least two official meets, delays have voted against the use of crypto assets. The European Union legislators implemented those Crypto-related rules for the transfer of funds regulation which assessed strong oversight and provisions for crypto operators. Moreover, the state-level laws are required approval from their officials by the government body known as the EU Council, whose effect and impacts of decisions can be seen in the next financial years.

Closing thought

Normally, people are in a rush to invest in digital currency considering its all faces but still, people are looking forward to the use of digital currency along with the risk involved in it. But still for U.S. regulators, the safety and security of the digital system and people accounts along with their financial market investment, is still on priority. However, the use of cryptocurrency can run smoothly if the government sets out proper laws and orders to tackle the risk associated with it. Therefore it is very important to go out with its pros and cons and how to deal with them as well. It is because Cryptocurrencies are useful assets but are under the surveillance of some regulatory monitoring bodies. which would assist in removing the shortfalls and loopholes surrounding the digital currency world to increase the credibility of its usage.