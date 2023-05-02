Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, has recently announced his candidacy for the President of the United States, running for the Democratic nomination to unseat the current President Joe Biden. In his campaign, Kennedy expressed support for Bitcoin, stating that it could provide a viable alternative for people seeking a way out of the financial uncertainty created by the Federal Reserve’s policies. With this endorsement of Bitcoin, Kennedy hopes to appeal to a broader audience concerned about the economy and financial stability. Trading Bitcoin on Immediate Connect is straightforward, even for those new to cryptocurrency.

A presidential candidate who is a BTC enthusiast

Addressing a gathered crowd, the 69-year-old environmental lawyer acknowledged that he may not fit the mould of an ideal presidential candidate. However, he made a resolute promise to tackle the pervasive corruption and entrenched corporate feudalism that continue to impede progress in the world’s leading economy. By taking a firm stance against these issues, he hopes to restore faith in the government and bring about meaningful change that benefits all Americans.

Kennedy, the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy and son of Robert Kennedy, who was tragically assassinated in 1968, has been a vocal advocate for various contentious causes in recent years. He is a staunch critic of the COVID-19 vaccination program and a vocal opponent of nuclear power. Kennedy has also alleged that the US Federal Reserve colluded with several banking institutions to print an enormous amount of money between 2008 and 2023, which could lead to further financial instability in the future. He sees Bitcoin as a viable alternative asset that could serve as a haven for Americans seeking to protect their wealth from the economic fallout caused by these policies. Despite his controversial positions, Kennedy remains a prominent figure in American politics, advocating for transparency, accountability, and ethical governance. According to Kennedy, President Joe Biden has weaponized government agencies such as the DOJ and the FDIC to pressure banks into ending their relationships with cryptocurrency organizations by the end of 2023.

This move has resulted in the collapse of prominent banks such as Silvergate Capital, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), and Signature Bank, which were serving many cryptocurrency clients and caused significant losses to investors. Kennedy sees this action as a clear example of the government’s hostility towards the cryptocurrency industry, and he is committed to protecting the rights of those involved in this growing sector. As a candidate for the presidency, he has pledged to work towards creating a fair and level playing field for all businesses, including those in the crypto space, and to end the discriminatory policies that harm American investors and entrepreneurs.

What are Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s reasons for opposing CBDCs?

The US Federal Reserve has made a noteworthy announcement that it may launch its own Central Bank Digital Currency, known as “FedNow” CBDC, as early as July 2023. However, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has expressed concern about the potential consequences of this move, warning that it could pave the way for “financial enslavement and political oppression.” His view is that the introduction of a CBDC would centralize control over the monetary system and enable government surveillance on an unprecedented scale. By raising this issue, Kennedy Jr. hopes to spark a broader conversation about the role of government in the financial system and the importance of protecting individual freedoms in the digital age.

Intending to enable immediate payment services across the country, the Federal Reserve Banks have developed FedNow. This innovative service is designed to provide financial institutions with a fast and secure way to process transactions of any size or location, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. FedNow has already garnered widespread support from financial institutions, creating a seamless experience for individuals and businesses to send and receive instant payments at their convenience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, FedNow promises to revolutionize the way we handle payments and usher in a new era of efficiency and accessibility in the financial industry.