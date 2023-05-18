Don’t do your driving test on a SUNDAY, research finds

Research carried out by automotive brand findandfundmycar.com has discovered that Sunday is the worst day of the week to sit your driving test.

Data from the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) between the dates of 1st January 2017 and 30th September 2022 was examined in order to draw these conclusions.

The average pass rate for each day of the week, date of the month, and month of the year were calculated to establish the best and worst time to sit your test.

Results revealed that you are most likely to fail on a Sunday, with the day having an average pass rate of 45%.

On the other hand, the data discovered that you are most likely to have success on a Monday, with a higher average pass rate of 50%.

Here is the average pass rate on each day of the week, from highest to lowest:

Monday – 50%

Tuesday – 49%

Thursday – 49%

Wednesday – 48%

Friday – 47%

Saturday – 47%

Sunday – 45%

The campaign also examined the average pass rates of each month, with April coming out on top. The fourth month of the year had the highest average pass rate of 50%.

This is in comparison to January which had the lowest average pass rate of 47% and therefore could be deemed as the worst month to sit your driving test.

Nathan Harrington, Head of Brand at findandfundmycar.com says:

“Booking your driving test can be an incredibly stressful time! We wanted to examine the last five years of DVSA data to establish whether the perfect time to sit your test exists to avoid any potential resits.

Interestingly, despite roads being typically quieter, Sunday had the lowest average pass rate of the week. This is in comparison to Monday, which had a 5% higher pass rate.

Hopefully this research will provide some interesting data to those looking to book their test soon!”

To find out more about the campaign and additional information please click here.