How to turn your fashion side-hustle into a full-time PAID job, by an expert

More and more people are turning to side-hustles due to the cost of living crisis. However, if you have a passion for fashion, how exactly can you turn your side hustle of Vinted and Depop into a full-time role?

Fashion entrepreneur expert Aparna Avasarala, has collaborated with the Board of Decorators to provide expert advice on transforming side hustles into legitimate businesses.

Aparna says:

“With the increasing popularity of platforms such as Depop and Vinted, combined with a desire for people to diversify their streams of income, buying and selling pieces of clothing online can prove very lucrative.

“Diversifying your income streams through a fashion brand side hustle can be a great way to test the waters and build momentum towards turning it into a full-time business. As you develop your brand and gain traction, you can start to explore ways to scale your business and create more significant revenue streams.”

Define Your Purpose

“To build a community with purpose, you need to have a clear understanding of what your brand stands for and what values you want to promote. Consider the values that are important to you and your target audience, and how your brand can contribute to a larger social or environmental cause. For example, if your brand is focused on sustainability, you could focus on promoting ethical and eco-friendly production methods and donate a portion of your profits to environmental causes.”

Engage Your Community

“Building a community is about creating a sense of belonging and engagement with your customers. Encourage customer feedback and participation, and respond promptly and thoughtfully to comments and questions. Host events, workshops, or webinars to connect with your customers and provide value beyond just selling products. By creating a space where customers feel heard and valued, you can create a loyal community that will advocate for your brand.”

Offer Customization and Personalization

“Customization and personalization are becoming increasingly popular in the fashion industry, and they can be a great way to differentiate your brand and offer a unique customer experience. Consider offering customization options such as monogramming or embroidery, or allowing customers to select their own fabric or color choices. These options can increase customer loyalty and make your brand stand out from the competition.”

Establish Your Product Line

“This has a strong relationship to the first point, and depending on your business model can vary slightly. If your intention is to buy and sell second hand or vintage pieces, then you probably have a bit more leeway with what you can offer as your overall collection, though a theme should remain central.

If you’re creating clothing from scratch, create a product line that showcases your unique style and meets the needs of your target market. This may include creating your own designs, curating products from other designers, or providing custom designs.

Network and Collaborate

“The more you put into this part of building your operation, the more you will get out of it. It takes dedication, a willingness to put yourself out there and very often a lot of time where nothing comes of your efforts.

Build relationships with other fashion industry professionals and collaborate with designers, bloggers, and influencers to expand your reach and build your brand. Slowly but surely, you will start to reap the benefits.”

Analyse and Optimise

“Getting any business endeavour from hobby or passion project to legitimate source of income is difficult, and will inevitably be met with plenty of obstacles. It’s how you deal with those obstacles that will ultimately determine the success of the endeavour.

Being willing to adapt your approaches is essential because the likelihood of your goals, targets and everything going to plan is minimal. Continuously analyse your business metrics and adjust your strategy as needed to optimise your operations and grow your business.”