Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko PPV boxing free in USA

Lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko faces undefeated Devin Haney in this weekend’s main event. There have been innumerable boxing champions throughout history, each with their own distinct combination of technique, strategy, and raw power. Two of the most notable athletes of the present generation are Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko. These boxers, at various points in their careers, are ushering in a new era and changing the sport as we know it.

Today, the world of boxing is set to witness an electrifying pay-per-view (PPV) fight between the American boxing sensation, Devin Haney, and Ukrainian two-time Olympic gold medalist, Vasiliy Lomachenko. This hotly anticipated duel promises to be a high-stakes encounter, with both fighters bringing their A-game to the forefront of the global stage.

Haney vs Loma fight details:

Date: May 20, 2023

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV KAYO TSN+ SKY SPORTS

Start time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 10 am AEST

Preliminary Card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST

Live Stream: FitePass PPV

Devin Haney, known for his ferocious knockout ability and swift speed, is a rising star in the lightweight division. Nicknamed “The Dream,” Haney has built a solid reputation with his precision and agility in the ring, bagging the WBC Lightweight Title at a young age. Today, he steps into the ring with an immaculate record, boasting zero losses to date.

While Haney brings his raw power and agility into the ring, Lomachenko offers a wealth of experience and strong strategic prowess. This showdown is set to be a classic “youth versus experience” contest, pitting Haney’s undefeated streak against Lomachenko’s depth of experience and proven record.

How to watch Haney vs. Loma fight live stream in the US PPV?

There are two options for watching the Hany vs Loma fight in the US and both are PPV.

Streaming service ESPN+ will be offering the fight for $59 on top of a regular subscription that’s $9.99 per month contract or Fitepass one-time PPV which is only $29.99.

Moreover, the bout carries significant implications for the future of the lightweight division. A victory for Haney could cement his standing as one of the division’s leading lights, while a win for Lomachenko could signal a dramatic resurgence in his career, setting him up for further high-profile fights.

This match is a potential blockbuster, and the anticipation is palpable. The boxing fraternity, media, and fans around the globe are eagerly waiting for the opening bell to witness this classic encounter between these two boxing titans. Expected to generate massive revenues, this PPV event reflects the fighters’ tremendous drawing power, underlining the significant fan base they have built over their careers.

As the world prepares for this exhilarating face-off, it’s clear that this match is more than a boxing event – it’s a testament to the sport’s thrilling unpredictability and the sheer willpower of its competitors. When Haney and Lomachenko step into that ring, it won’t just be a fight for victory, but a duel for legacy, honor, and the future of boxing.

Haney vs Loma full fight Card

Main card

Lightweight – Haney’s Undisputed Lightweight Title: Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 12 rounds

Junior Lightweight: Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez, 10 rounds

Lightweight: Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 10 rounds

Undercard

WBO Junior Bantamweight Title: Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani, 12 rounds

Middleweight: Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger, 8 rounds

Prelims

Lightweight: Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso, 4 rounds

Lightweight: Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons, 6 rounds

Junior Featherweight: Floyd Diaz vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra, 8 rounds

Middleweight: Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds

Where to stream Haney vs Loma boxing in US?

If you’re abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a Fitepass PPV, only Fitepass is GEO unblocked OTT service, that may be available Haney vs Loma Top Rank PPV fight live stream from the US, Canada, UK, NZ, Australia plus 150 plus countries.

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko Odds

BetMGM has set the odds at -250 for the favor of Devin Haney and +200 for Vasiliy Lomachenko, making Lomachenko the underdog for the first match in his professional career.