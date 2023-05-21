How to watch PBR World Finals 2023: TV Channel, Stream, Championship round
Today marks the conclusion of the PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast, taking place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. This exhilarating seven-day event has been filled with thrilling action. Leading the Unleash the Beast standings is Kaique Pacheco, who currently holds a strong position with 980 points. Close behind is Jose Vitor Leme, trailing Pacheco by a mere 40 points, while Dalton Kasel secures the third spot.
Let’s discuss about where and how to watch 2023 PBR Finals Championship round today from anywhere.
Watch 2023 PBR World Finals Championship Round:
Date: May 21, 2023
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV: CBSSN
Venue: Dickies Arena
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
The thrilling conclusion of the 2023 season awaits with the highly anticipated PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals, set to take place during the renowned Buc Days western lifestyle festival in Corpus Christi, Texas on May 5-6.
This exciting event will be followed by the prestigious 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast, scheduled from May 12-21 at the iconic Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The initial three rounds of intense competition will unfold from May 12-14, paving the way for Rounds 4-7 and the championship round, taking place from May 18-21. It is during this grand finale that the 2023 PBR World Champion will be crowned, earning not only the coveted gold buckle but also a remarkable $1 million bonus.
2023 PBR World Finals Unleash The Beast Broadcast Schedule
Every round of the PBR World Finals will be shown live on CBS Sports Network, while CBS Television Network will air two highlight specials. This is the broadcast schedule of the 2023 PBR World Finals:
- Friday, May 12 at 9:00 p.m. EDT on CBSSN (Round 1)
- Saturday, May 13 at 9:00 p.m. EDT on CBSSN (Round 2)
- Sunday, May 14 at 1:00 p.m. EDT on CBS Television Network (Highlight Special)
- Sunday, May 14 at 3:00 p.m. EDT on CBSSN (Round 3)
- Thursday, May 18 at 9:00 p.m. EDT on CBSSN (Round 4)
- Friday, May 19 at 9:00 p.m. EDT on CBSSN (Round 5)
- Saturday, May 20 at 9:00 p.m. EDT on CBSSN (Round 6)
- Sunday, May 21 at 12:00 p.m. EDT on CBS Television Network (Highlight Special)
- Sunday, May 21 at 3:00 p.m. EDT on CBSSN (Round 7 & Championship Round)
As the 2023 World Championship looms near, the PBR has unveiled the elite group of riders who have secured their spots in the prestigious 30th Anniversary World Finals, set to take place in Fort Worth, Texas.