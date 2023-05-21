How to watch PBR World Finals 2023: TV Channel, Stream, Championship round

The thrilling conclusion of the 2023 season awaits with the highly anticipated PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals, set to take place during the renowned Buc Days western lifestyle festival in Corpus Christi, Texas on May 5-6.

This exciting event will be followed by the prestigious 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast, scheduled from May 12-21 at the iconic Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The initial three rounds of intense competition will unfold from May 12-14, paving the way for Rounds 4-7 and the championship round, taking place from May 18-21. It is during this grand finale that the 2023 PBR World Champion will be crowned, earning not only the coveted gold buckle but also a remarkable $1 million bonus.

2023 PBR World Finals Unleash The Beast Broadcast Schedule

Every round of the PBR World Finals will be shown live on CBS Sports Network, while CBS Television Network will air two highlight specials. This is the broadcast schedule of the 2023 PBR World Finals:

Friday, May 12 at 9:00 p.m. EDT on CBSSN (Round 1)

Saturday, May 13 at 9:00 p.m. EDT on CBSSN (Round 2)

Sunday, May 14 at 1:00 p.m. EDT on CBS Television Network (Highlight Special)

Sunday, May 14 at 3:00 p.m. EDT on CBSSN (Round 3)

Thursday, May 18 at 9:00 p.m. EDT on CBSSN (Round 4)

Friday, May 19 at 9:00 p.m. EDT on CBSSN (Round 5)

Saturday, May 20 at 9:00 p.m. EDT on CBSSN (Round 6)

Sunday, May 21 at 12:00 p.m. EDT on CBS Television Network (Highlight Special)

Sunday, May 21 at 3:00 p.m. EDT on CBSSN (Round 7 & Championship Round)

As the 2023 World Championship looms near, the PBR has unveiled the elite group of riders who have secured their spots in the prestigious 30th Anniversary World Finals, set to take place in Fort Worth, Texas.