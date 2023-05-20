Where to watch Haney vs Lomachenko PPV fight from Canada tonight

In the upcoming highly anticipated bout, the spotlight will be on the undisputed Lightweight Championship clash. Devin “The Dream” Haney, the reigning champion, is poised to face off against the formidable Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko.

Heading into the Saturday night showdown, Haney carries the momentum of successfully defending his titles against former champion George Kambosos Jr. on two separate occasions. Ever since his victory over Zaur Abdullaev in 2019, Haney has held the prestigious WBC championship, along with securing the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles during his thrilling encounters with Kambosos. With an unblemished record of 29 professional bouts, Haney has showcased his dominance, with an impressive 15 victories by way of knockout.

Haney vs Loma fight details:

Day: Saturday

Saturday Date: May 20

May 20 Time: 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST

10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST Main event: 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST

12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Live Stream: Fitepass (anywhere)

Haney vs. Lomachenko’s main fight card will start at 10 p.m. ET and both the fighters should make a ringwalk at around midnight. Apart from Haney vs. Lomachenko, we have several other fights to look forward to.

In this post, I will talk about how to stream Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko Pay-per-view fight live stream not only Canada, but also around the world.

How to order Haney vs Loma PPV in Canada?

he exclusive streaming rights for the Haney vs. Lomachenko fight card in Canada have been acquired by TSN. Canadian viewers can catch the action-packed event on the TSN+ service, catering to cord-cutters and modern customers who crave convenient access to their beloved sports events and media content. The best part is that this highly anticipated matchup will be available as part of the standard TSN+ plan, eliminating the need for pay-per-view fees. Fitepass is the best and alternative option for you. One time pay per view OTT platform offering only $19.99 (no monthly fee or auto renewal) So, subscribers can enjoy the thrilling fight without any additional costs.

Haney vs Loma fight preview

Lomachenko is determined to reclaim the titles he surrendered nearly three years ago. The Ukrainian boxing sensation formerly held the WBA, WBO, WBC, and The Ring belts, but unfortunately relinquished them all to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020. Since that defeat, the skilled pugilist known as “Hi-Tech” has bounced back with an impressive three-fight winning streak. With a commendable career record of 17 wins and 2 losses, Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has delivered 11 victories by way of knockout, showcasing his exceptional talent and power. Following his bout with Kambosos, Haney wasted no time in initiating discussions for a potential fight against Lomachenko. As a devout Muslim, Haney expressed his preference for the fight to occur prior to March to avoid any conflicts with Ramadan. Additionally, he voiced concerns about his promoter, Top Rank, displaying favoritism towards Lomachenko. Haney alleged that both Top Rank and Lomachenko’s management aimed to delay the fight until May, forcing him to endure an extended period of weight-drain. Despite the controversies, a mutually agreeable agreement was eventually reached, and the stage was set for a thrilling encounter at the MGM Grand on May 20th.

Haney vs Loma fight card

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko for IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles

Juno Nakatani vs. Andrew Maloney for the vacant WBO world super flyweight title

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremia Nakathila – lightweight

Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez – super featherweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Luis Saavedra – super bantamweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger – middleweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons – lightweight

Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill – middleweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso – lightweight

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko Odds

BetMGM has set the odds at -250 for the favor of Devin Haney and +200 for Vasiliy Lomachenko, making Lomachenko the underdog for the first match in his professional career.