How can I watch UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill fight in Canada

Here we are at UFC Fight Night 224, also known as UFC Vegas 73, and the main event is Dern vs. Hill. Tonight in Las Vegas, Mackenzie Dern will fight Angela Hill, another strawweight, in UFC. This fight is now on the UFC card instead of the one between Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana. Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez will square off in the evening’s co-main event. If you’re trying to figure out how to see UFC 73 in Las Vegas, here’s some info: Dern vs. Hill, a UFC Fight Night, will be available only on ESPN+.

Want to be sure you don’t miss out on the fun this weekend? Start times, fight card details (including Dern vs. Hill), where to stream the UFC Fight Night preliminary card, UFC Vegas 73 predictions, and more are all included below.

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Prelims time: 4 p.m. ET

Main card time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN+

Streaming Anywhere: FitePass UFC

Where to stream UFC Fight Night this weekend

Stats that matter:

Mackenzie Dern Angela Hill

Record 12-3-0 15-12-0

Height/weight 163cm/52.2kg 160cm/52.2kg

Reach 160cm 163.8cm

(T)KO/Submissions 0 wins by TKO, seven by sub Five wins by KO, 0 by Sub

Dern vs Hill: UFC Vegas 73 Full fight cards

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez

Emily Ducote vs. Loopy Godinez

Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley

Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson

Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina

Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore

Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo

Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo

Dern vs Hill Live UFC Vegas 73 Full fight cards at low cost:

United States and Canada: Saturday, May 20, viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night preliminary card at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT and the main card at 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom, London: The preliminary round will begin on Saturday, May 20 at 8:00 PM GMT. The primary card will be revealed at 11:11 PM GMT.

Australia: Sunday, May 21, the preliminary rounds will begin in Australia at 6:00 AM AEST/ 5:30 AM ACST/ 4:00 AM AWST, followed by the main card at 9:00 AM AEST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 7:00 AM AWST.

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month & annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate or Fitepass one-time UFC Pass which is only $9.99.