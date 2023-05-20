Where to watch Taylor vs Cameron in Canada today

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the boxing world anticipates an epic clash inside Dublin’s 3Arena. Stepping into the ring is the renowned and undefeated champion, Katie Taylor, boasting an impressive record of 22 wins and zero losses. Holding titles in The Ring, WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO, Taylor is widely regarded as one of the best boxers in the sport. This highly anticipated bout will be streamed live on DAZN, commencing at 2 p.m. ET.

How to watch Taylor vs Cameron fight in Canada

Start Time: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET

Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET

Date: May 20, 2023

Category: Light-welterweight

Venue: The 3Arena

Location: Dublin, Ireland

Broadcast: DAZN

Stream anywhere: FitepassPPV

What makes this matchup even more thrilling is Taylor’s decision to move up a weight class. She aims to challenge another undefeated champion, Chantelle Cameron, who holds the titles in WBC, WBA, WBO, IBO, IBF, and The Ring for the female Light Welterweight division, also known as Super Lightweight. Cameron boasts an unblemished record of 17 wins and zero losses.

With both fighters determined to defend their respective titles and protect their undefeated status, this clash promises to deliver an unforgettable spectacle for boxing enthusiasts worldwide.

Record and Bio

Katie Taylor

Nickname: KT

Weight: Lightweight / Super-lightweight

Height: 5 ft 5 in (165 cm)

Reach: 66 in (168 cm)

Age: age 36

Hometown: Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland

Stance: Orthodox

Total fights: 22

Records: 22 wins (6 by KO)

Chantelle Cameron

Nickname: Il Capo

Weight: Super-featherweight / Light-welterweight / Lightweight

Height: 5 ft 6 in (168 cm)

Reach: 69 in

Age: 32

Hometown: Northampton, England

Stance: Orthodox

Total fights: 17

Records: 17 wins (8 by KO)

Taylor vs Cameron fight preview

In this matchup, the fighting styles favor 36-year-old Katie Taylor, who has proven her proficiency in similar bouts. However, Chantelle Cameron brings an element of unpredictability that could present challenges for Taylor. Cameron is a competent and straightforward fighter, much like Taylor herself.

Nevertheless, Taylor’s true strength lies in her unwavering determination to succeed, a trait she has possessed since her early days in the sport. Her relentless ambition to step into the boxing ring has defined her entire career and played a significant role in the growing popularity of women’s boxing. While there are other notable names in the sport, Taylor was making waves at the amateur level long before the likes of Claressa Shields or any other contenders emerged.

Taylor’s extensive experience in professional combat further sets her apart. However, it should be acknowledged that Cameron has ample opportunities to showcase her own bravery and skills.

Taylor vs. Cameron fight card