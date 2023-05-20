Where to watch Taylor vs Cameron in Canada today
Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the boxing world anticipates an epic clash inside Dublin’s 3Arena. Stepping into the ring is the renowned and undefeated champion, Katie Taylor, boasting an impressive record of 22 wins and zero losses. Holding titles in The Ring, WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO, Taylor is widely regarded as one of the best boxers in the sport. This highly anticipated bout will be streamed live on DAZN, commencing at 2 p.m. ET.
How to watch Taylor vs Cameron fight in Canada
- Start Time: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET
- Date: May 20, 2023
- Category: Light-welterweight
- Venue: The 3Arena
- Location: Dublin, Ireland
- Broadcast: DAZN
- Stream anywhere: FitepassPPV
What makes this matchup even more thrilling is Taylor’s decision to move up a weight class. She aims to challenge another undefeated champion, Chantelle Cameron, who holds the titles in WBC, WBA, WBO, IBO, IBF, and The Ring for the female Light Welterweight division, also known as Super Lightweight. Cameron boasts an unblemished record of 17 wins and zero losses.
With both fighters determined to defend their respective titles and protect their undefeated status, this clash promises to deliver an unforgettable spectacle for boxing enthusiasts worldwide.
Record and Bio
Katie Taylor
- Nickname: KT
- Weight: Lightweight / Super-lightweight
- Height: 5 ft 5 in (165 cm)
- Reach: 66 in (168 cm)
- Age: age 36
- Hometown: Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland
- Stance: Orthodox
- Total fights: 22
- Records: 22 wins (6 by KO)
Chantelle Cameron
- Nickname: Il Capo
- Weight: Super-featherweight / Light-welterweight / Lightweight
- Height: 5 ft 6 in (168 cm)
- Reach: 69 in
- Age: 32
- Hometown: Northampton, England
- Stance: Orthodox
- Total fights: 17
- Records: 17 wins (8 by KO)
Taylor vs Cameron fight preview
In this matchup, the fighting styles favor 36-year-old Katie Taylor, who has proven her proficiency in similar bouts. However, Chantelle Cameron brings an element of unpredictability that could present challenges for Taylor. Cameron is a competent and straightforward fighter, much like Taylor herself.
Nevertheless, Taylor’s true strength lies in her unwavering determination to succeed, a trait she has possessed since her early days in the sport. Her relentless ambition to step into the boxing ring has defined her entire career and played a significant role in the growing popularity of women’s boxing. While there are other notable names in the sport, Taylor was making waves at the amateur level long before the likes of Claressa Shields or any other contenders emerged.
Taylor’s extensive experience in professional combat further sets her apart. However, it should be acknowledged that Cameron has ample opportunities to showcase her own bravery and skills.
Taylor vs. Cameron fight card
- Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron; For Cameron’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s super lightweight titles
- Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix; Lightweight
- Dennis Hogan vs. James Metcalf; Super welterweight
- Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Grant Dennis; Super welterweight
- Thomas Carty vs. Jay McFarlane; Heavyweight
- Paddy Donovan vs. Sam O’Maison; Welteweight
- Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Kate Radomska; Flyweight