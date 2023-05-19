EPP bolster their presence in the United States as they continue to partner with Right to Dream following the announcement of their involvement in San Diego’s MLS club

Elite Performance Partners (EPP) – the high-performance firm that supports, builds, and grows high-performing teams in elite sport – headquartered in Bath, UK is excited to be establishing a permanent presence in the United States sports market. Elite Performance Partners (EPP) – the high-performance firm that supports, builds, and grows high-performing teams in elite sport – headquartered in Bath, UK is excited to be establishing a permanent presence in the United States sports market.

“After ten years of on-going transatlantic collaboration with elite sport and teams in the US market, we’re excited to be in a position to establish our permanent presence in this key market”, said Dave Slemen, EPP’s Founding Partner. “It’s an important step for us as a company to create more opportunities for individuals and organisations to unlock their potential.”

The initial focus for EPP’s permanent US presence will be the West Coast through EPP’s strategic people partnership with Right to Dream , supporting Right to Dream’s growth in the US as they work to establish the 30th Major League Soccer franchise in San Diego. As part of the partnership, EPP will be supporting Right to Dream to:

Find, assess, onboard, and transition the people they need to support the San Diego MLS joint venture to continue to redefine ‘excellence’ and meet their strategic objectives.

Understand, develop, and strengthen their clubs and group organisations, ensuring they fit Right to Dream’s culture and performance objectives.

Support the development of San Diego’s culture and emerging leaders, helping build and embed a purpose-driven culture across Right to Dream.

“EPP is excited to be part of the next phase of Right to Dream’s journey, as well as their partnership with the Sycuan Tribe,” said Anna Edwards, Managing Partner at EPP. “We are committed to Right to Dream’s underlying purpose of challenging the definition of excellence and creating opportunities for young people. We have no doubt that the San Diego MLS club will further help bring Right to Dream’s vision to reality.”

EPP’s expansion builds on its existing presence in the Australian, European and UK elite sport markets, where EPP works with clubs, teams, and governing bodies to identify and onboard talent, understand and develop their organisational structure, and embed a culture of leadership to enable elite performance.

Right to Dream was founded by Tom Vernon in 1999 as an Academy in Ghana. Right to Dream provides children facing barriers to achieving their potential with the opportunity to build a better life for themselves and their families through character, education and football.