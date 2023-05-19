EPP bolster their presence in the United States as they continue to partner with Right to Dream following the announcement of their involvement in San Diego’s MLS club
“After ten years of on-going transatlantic collaboration with elite sport and teams in the US market, we’re excited to be in a position to establish our permanent presence in this key market”, said Dave Slemen, EPP’s Founding Partner. “It’s an important step for us as a company to create more opportunities for individuals and organisations to unlock their potential.”
- Find, assess, onboard, and transition the people they need to support the San Diego MLS joint venture to continue to redefine ‘excellence’ and meet their strategic objectives.
- Understand, develop, and strengthen their clubs and group organisations, ensuring they fit Right to Dream’s culture and performance objectives.
- Support the development of San Diego’s culture and emerging leaders, helping build and embed a purpose-driven culture across Right to Dream.
“EPP is excited to be part of the next phase of Right to Dream’s journey, as well as their partnership with the Sycuan Tribe,” said Anna Edwards, Managing Partner at EPP. “We are committed to Right to Dream’s underlying purpose of challenging the definition of excellence and creating opportunities for young people. We have no doubt that the San Diego MLS club will further help bring Right to Dream’s vision to reality.”
