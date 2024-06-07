London to Brighton EV Rally Makes a Comeback in 2024

The London to Brighton EV Rally, sponsored by EDF, is set to return in 2024.

This free-to-attend event will take place on 22 June, with attractions including test drives of the BYD range on Madeira Drive Brighton and Euros football activities.

There will be live music, stunt shows, and exhibitors from across the sustainable transport spectrum, starting from 9am.

Organised by Current PR Ltd, this year’s event is anticipated to be a milestone, with 100 state-of-the-art electric vehicles lining up at the start line in Westminster.

The rally, a battery challenge to determine the best performing vehicles and drivers, is scheduled to start at 7am on 22 June and will commence from the iconic Westminster. Competitors are expected to complete the 59-mile energy challenge at Brighton’s Madeira Drive from around 10:30am onwards. Here, there will be a diverse display of electric vehicles and festivities for spectators until 4pm.

The EVillage on Madeira Drive in Brighton will offer free test drives of a diverse range of electric vehicles, providing a hands-on experience for the public.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to test drive the latest BYD electric vehicles, including the brand-new BYD Seal, BYD Dolphin, and BYD Atto 3. A prize-giving ceremony will be held on the beach from 4pm until late. Woody Cook will be DJing and the BBC’s Allison Ferns will be hosting.

Founding sponsor EDF has been involved from the start and had this to say about this year’s event: “Helping the UK cut its carbon emissions to help Britain achieve Net Zero is EDF’s purpose, so we’re thrilled to be sponsoring this brilliant event again to shine a light on Electric Vehicles, showing consumers the benefits and helping to encourage them to make the switch.”

In a groundbreaking move, the EV Rally is delighted to announce its collaboration with sister company EV Rally Club, offering participants the unique opportunity to extend their journey beyond Brighton. For those seeking an international adventure, EV Rally Club will be leading a convoy to Paris on 23rd June, with an overnight stop in Paris, before reaching the final destination in Geneva on 25th June.

Quentin Willson, former Top Gear host and advocate for green initiatives, will be hosting a Q&A at the event. As a spokesperson and ambassador, Willson expressed his excitement, saying: “With the current levels of innovation and R&D, the next decade promises to be the most exciting in the entire 120-year history of the car.”

Pod Point, one of the key partners, stated: “We’re excited to sponsor this year’s EV Rally, celebrating innovation, sustainability, and electric mobility. We’re committed to making living with an electric car easy and affordable for everyone, and we’re looking forward to demonstrating the simplicity and convenience of EV living at the event.”

Europcar, one of the new stakeholders and mobility partner for the event, is excited to be part of the celebration of EV and said: “We are thrilled to participate in this inspiring and enjoyable event, highlighting the impressive performance of the latest electric vehicles and adding a competitive edge to eco-friendly driving. Our team eagerly looks forward to welcoming everyone to the Europcar Lounge to celebrate the day’s successes.”

Continuing its tradition of support, EDF has committed as the main partner for the fourth consecutive year. Other sponsors include automotive partner DriveElectric, 3ti, L-Charge, Big Motoring World, JLC EV and The Everything Electric Show. All will be demonstrating the industry’s commitment to sustainable and clean transportation.

The rally is more than just an energy trial; it’s an inclusive event inviting participants from various segments, including builders of road-legal conversions, cyclists, inventors, and even electric planes.

The London to Brighton EV Rally is set to challenge perceptions and celebrate the incredible strides made in electric mobility. As the biggest EV rally in England and the first of its kind internationally, the event invites everyone to be a part of the green revolution.