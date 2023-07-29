Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford official PPV live online in Canada

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford will finally meet in a long-awaited undisputed welterweight championship clash on Saturday night.

Saturday’s undercard promises thrilling action as the legendary ‘Filipino Flash’ Nonito Donaire makes a determined comeback at the age of 40. After his one-sided rematch against Inoue in Japan last summer, which ended in a tough defeat, Donaire is now eager to regain the world champion title. His opponent for this momentous bout is Mexico’s formidable Alexandro Santiago, and they will be competing for the vacant WBC bantamweight title.

How to watch Spence vs Crawford

United States

Showtime pay-per-view will carry the fight here, as the main event of a four-fight main card, at a cost of $84.99. You can order the show through normal cable and satellite PPV options, and you can stream it live at PPV.com, as well as ordering a stream through Showtime directly. Try a free trial

Elsewhere

United Kingdom: TNT Sports Box Office (£19.95)

Canada: PPV.com

Try a free trial

What time does Spence vs Crawford start?

The pay-per-view card begins at 8 pm ET, with main event ring walks expected around 11 pm ET, most likely.

Where will Spence vs Crawford be held?

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which has become Vegas’ biggest fight hub since opening, will host the event.

What are the Spence vs Crawford odds?

Right now, DraftKings Sportsbook have Crawford listed as a -150 favorite, with Spence at +120 as the underdog.

What is the Spence vs Crawford undercard?

Isaac Cruz vs Giovani Cabrera, lightweights, 12 rounds

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago, bantamweights, 12 rounds, for vacant WBC title

Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia, junior middleweights, 10 rounds

What time does the Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford main event begin?

FitePass viewers are in for a treat as they’ll have the opportunity to watch the entire card starting at 8:00 PM ET. However, the much-anticipated main event featuring Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will kick off slightly later.

Based on current estimates, the ring-walk for the main event is expected to commence at 10:00 PM ET, following the official introductions, and the fight itself is likely to start around 10:15 PM ET. So make sure to tune in and catch the action-packed showdown between these two elite fighters.

How did Terence Crawford and Errol Spence end up here, the preview asks.

Between the two fighters, Terence Crawford (39-0-0, 30 KOs) holds the distinction of being the smaller man, having achieved title victories at 135lbs and unified all the belts at 140 before stepping up to the welterweight division at 147 lbs. Despite earning accolades and securing the top spot on many pound-for-pound lists, his time in the welterweight category has left some feeling underwhelmed.

Since his move up in 2016, Crawford has secured wins against credible opponents, but they have either been past their prime or lacked significant world-level experience. While his dominance may make these opponents appear foolish, he recognizes the need to solidify his reputation at this weight class, making the upcoming fight all the more crucial for him.

On the other hand, Errol Spence (28-0-0, 22 KOs) has been a welterweight throughout his entire professional career and boasts a more considerable size advantage. He entered the world stage in 2017 by defeating Kell Brook in a thrilling contest. Spence’s welterweight journey has been more challenging than Crawford’s, marked by victories against Danny Garcia, Yordenis Ugas, and their common opponent Shawn Porter. These triumphs earned him the WBC, WBA, and IBF belts, while Crawford holds the WBO title. However, Spence has faced periods of inactivity, especially after a harrowing drunk driving incident that raised questions about his endurance.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding Spence’s readiness, he displayed sharpness in his win over Ugas last year, suggesting that his fight preparation remains solid. Both fighters share the common goal of seeking a defining victory to elevate their legacies, making this highly anticipated showdown equally important to both Crawford and Spence.