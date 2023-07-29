How to Watch Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera PPV | Online Stream from USA, Canada, UK, Australia and Anywhere in the World

On Saturday, Isaac Cruz and Giovanni Cabrera will compete for a great prize: the opportunity to fight Devin Haney, or perhaps just a shot at a world title if the undisputed champion vacates.

They will be fighting for the WBC and WBA lightweight titles on the undercard of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford.

The victor would ideally seek a rematch with Haney, but they would also consider themselves to be in line for a rematch with any other contender should Haney choose to step away or accept another fight.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cruz vs. Cabrera, including where and how to watch the fight online.

Date: Saturday, July 29

Start time: 8 p.m EDT / 1 a.m. BST

Ring walks (approx): 10 p.m. EDT / 12 a.m. BST

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Network: Showtime, TNT Sport

How to Watch Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera from USA

NETWORK: Showtime PPV

KICK-OFF: 8 p.m EDT

RINGWALKS: 10 p.m. EDT

Showtime will broadcast the bout on pay-per-view (PPV) in the United States for a price of $84.99.

You will be able to watch the Cruz vs. Cabrera PPV fight live either online or on the SHOWTIME app on your supported mobile device or television.

There are native applications available for the Showtime service on Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android TV, and mobile devices.

How to Watch Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera from UK

NETWORK: TNT Sport, BT Sports

KICK-OFF: 1 a.m. BST

RINGWALKS: 12 a.m. BST

The competition will be shown live on PPV in the United Kingdom by TNT Sport for £19.95.

The Cruz vs. Cabrera pay-per-view bout will be shown live on TNT Sport, which can be accessed on your TV, compatible mobile device, or computer.

Live streaming of Cruz vs. Cabrera, as well as any other BT Box Office boxing card, will be available via the BT Sports app and player. To join the fight, you must register on their website and pay the necessary price. It’s available in web-based and mobile app formats for iOS, Android, and FireTV.

How to Watch Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera from Canada, Australia and Anywhere

KICK-OFF: 8 p.m EDT

RINGWALKS: 10 p.m. EDT

Isaac Cruz Record and Bio

Nationality: Mexican

Date of birth: May 23, 1998

Height: 5′ 4″

Reach: 63″

Total fights: 27

Record: 24-2-1 (17 KOs)

Giovanni Cabrera Record and Bio

Nationality: American

Date of birth: July 19, 1994

Height: 5′ 9″

Reach: 71″

Total fights: 21

Record: 21-0 (7 KOs)

