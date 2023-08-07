Giti Tires Enters Sri Lanka: Elevating Excellence in the Automotive Industry

We are excited to introduce a groundbreaking development in Sri Lanka’s automotive landscape – the arrival of Giti Tire, one of the world’s most esteemed tire brands. As the proud distributor of Giti Tire in Sri Lanka, Akvora International Pvt Ltd is delighted to present this remarkable addition to the local market. Giti Tire’s global reputation as one of the top 10 most valuable tire brands sets the stage for an exciting journey of innovation and excellence in the Sri Lankan automotive sector.

This new business endeavor with Giti Tire is being undertaken by Akvora International Pvt Ltd, a division of the prestigious Akvora Pvt Ltd, known for its competence in air conditioning systems. Although we are just beginning our tire journey, our team has over 100 years of combined experience in the automotive industry, so we can be sure to bring a wealth of expertise and professionalism to this new chapter.

Giti Tire’s first-ever introduction in Sri Lanka was commemorated by a historic news conference and unveiling. Notably, Ms. Shiroo Chia, Head of Marketing – Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania at Giti Tire Group, and Mr. Nik Goh, Sales and Marketing Manager – ASEAN, Australia, and Sri Lanka, graced the occasion with their attendance. Their involvement demonstrates Giti Tire’s dedication to the Sri Lankan market, encouraging stimulating discussions and laying the groundwork for an exciting cooperation.

With a rich history that dates back to 1951, Giti Tire Group has made a name for itself as a global tire giant, serving consumers in more than 130 countries as well as top original equipment car manufacturers, tire dealers, and motorsports teams. Giti Tire is the go-to option for the discriminating driver thanks to its unwavering commitment to quality and its strategic partnerships with market giants like General Motors, VW, Renault, and Peugeot.

Giti Tire’s four global research and development facilities and cutting-edge testing facility serve as examples of the company’s unwavering dedication to innovation and tire quality. Giti Tire has the distinction of being the selected Original Equipment Supplier for more than 260 passenger car models and 375 truck and bus models thanks to these investments in cutting-edge technology that guarantee a smooth and secure driving experience. This broad selection meets the varied needs of its diverse audience.

Operating across 70,000 sale points in 130 nations, Giti Tire has made a name for itself as a dependable and trusted partner for drivers all over the world. The company produces outstanding tires that constantly exceed worldwide requirements because to its five top-notch manufacturing sites, which are dispersed across China, Indonesia, and the United States. Giti Tire is unrelenting in its dedication to unrivaled customer care, and has ten strategically placed offices throughout the world, including ones in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, and Dubai.

Giti Tire’s cutting-edge technology, run flat tires, performance simulators, and digitally driven tire design tools demonstrate the company’s inventive strength. This emphasis on technology not only improves the driving experience but also optimizes performance on a variety of terrains, a feature that is especially pertinent given Sri Lanka’s variable weather and road conditions.

Along with Giti Tire, we are also bringing to Sri Lanka Giti Magic Sound and Giti Seal, two ground-breaking innovations. Giti Magic Sound revolutionizes static sound absorption and noise reduction, making for a quieter and more relaxing ride. This technology has undergone rigorous testing on a variety of road surfaces and shown a remarkable reduction in noise levels, improving the overall driving experience. The high-viscosity sealant from Giti Seal, meanwhile, delivers quick sealing characteristics to ensure quick puncture repairs while maximizing convenience and dependability.

In Sri Lanka, Akvora International Pvt Ltd is a reputable name in the distribution of automotive items and is renowned for its dedication to provide top-notch goods and first-rate customer care. We are prepared to raise the Sri Lankan automobile sector and offer drivers unmatched tire options now that Giti Tire is part of our portfolio.