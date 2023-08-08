Smriti Mandhana Net Worth, Height, Income And Life

Ever heard the saying, “Age is just a number”? Well, Smriti Mandhana is the perfect embodiment of that. At just 27, she has achieved what many dream of in a lifetime. Born on 18th July 1996 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, this left-handed batter has taken the cricket world by storm.

Early Life and Background

Smriti’s journey began in Mumbai, where she was born to Smita and Shrinivas Mandhana. When she was just two, her family moved to Madhavnagar, Sangli in Maharashtra. Inspired by her father and brother, who both played cricket at the district level, Smriti took up the sport at a young age. By the age of nine, she was already representing Maharashtra’s Under-15 team, and by eleven, she was in the Under-19s.

Domestic Career

Remember the story of David and Goliath? Well, in the world of cricket, Smriti is our David. Despite being young, she has faced giants in the field and emerged victorious. In October 2013, she became the first Indian woman to score a double-hundred in a one-day game. She has also played for teams like Maharashtra, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, to name a few.

International Achievements

On the international front, Smriti made her debut for India in 2013. Since then, she has represented the country in numerous matches, scoring thousands of runs and winning several awards. She was even awarded the ‘Best Women’s International Cricketer’ by the BCCI in 2018.

Awards and Recognitions

Smriti’s talent hasn’t gone unnoticed. She has been showered with awards and recognitions, including the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the best female cricketer of the year. In 2021, she was nominated for the ICC Women’s T20 Player of the Year and the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

Net Worth and Salary

While exact figures are hard to come by, it’s clear that Smriti’s success on the field has translated to financial success off it. With endorsements, match fees, and salaries from domestic and international teams, her net worth is undoubtedly in the millions.

Personal Life

Behind the cricket superstar is a simple girl with a love for the game. Smriti’s family plays a significant role in her life, with her father managing her cricket program and her mother overseeing her diet and clothing. Her brother, Shravan, often bowls to her during practice sessions.

Fun Facts

Smriti is the first Indian woman to score a double-hundred in a one-day game.

She was the highest bid player in the inaugural WPL auction in 2023, purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹3.4 crores.

Smriti is also the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

Future Prospects

With her talent, dedication, and passion for the game, the sky’s the limit for Smriti. As she continues to break records and set new ones, we can only wait and watch what this cricket prodigy has in store for us next.

Conclusion

Smriti Mandhana is not just a cricketer; she’s an inspiration. Her journey from a young girl in Sangli to an international cricket sensation is a testament to what one can achieve with hard work, dedication, and passion. As we cheer for her on the field, we can’t help but be inspired by her off it.

