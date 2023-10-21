The Best iPhone 15 Cases on the Market Right Now

Apple’s latest marvel, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, have hit the shelves in all their glory. And while they’re engineered to be robust right out of the box, why not sprinkle a bit of personal flair and an extra layer of protection? Our gurus have been working tirelessly, testing all the top-notch cases from iconic brands like OtterBox, Case-Mate, and even Apple itself. The good news? Some of your old favorites are back, sporting a new look tailored just for the iPhone 15!

Whether you’re snapping up Apple Prime Day steals or jotting down your festive season wishlist, a snazzy new iPhone case should be right up there. Gifting a mate who’s just upgraded? Well, an iPhone case isn’t just protective – it’s a statement!

From the cool MagSafe-compatible ones to the heavy-duty shields, we’ve sifted through the sea of options. Below, unveil the crème de la crème of iPhone 15 cases that have passed our rigorous drop and water-resistance tests with flying colors.

Apple Silicone iPhone 15 Case

The crown jewel in our lineup, this Apple case is an embodiment of elegance and utility. Crafted from velvety soft silicone and accompanied by a microfiber lining, it’s a breeze to clip on or off. And with eight vibrant shades up for grabs, there’s one for every mood!

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear iPhone 15 Case

Budget-friendly without compromising protection! Priced under $20, this clear beauty is all set to defend your phone against those pesky bumps and scratches. Its sleek single-layer design also ensures you don’t miss out on the joys of MagSafe and wireless charging.

OtterBox Defender Series iPhone 15 Case

Enter the fortress of phone protection. OtterBox’s Defender series lives up to its legendary “unyielding” status. With layers that shield against everything imaginable and a handy belt clip, it also comes in a palette of understated hues to vibe with your style.

Apple FineWoven iPhone 15 Case

Taking a green stride, Apple gives a fresh spin to their vintage leather case. Cloaked in suede-like fabric, this eco-warrior is derived from recycled materials, aligning with Apple’s vow to champion carbon neutrality.

CaseFace Custom iPhone 15 Impact Case

Fancy a sprinkle of ‘You’ on your phone? Dive into Caseface’s ocean of custom iPhone 15 Cases choices. Whether it’s your initials or a quirky design, they’ve got you covered. And fear not, these artsy shields don’t skimp on protection.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 iPhone 15 Case

Bid farewell to bulky pockets with Smartish’s nifty wallet-case. Not just a card-holder, it doubles as a kickstand for those binge-watching sessions. Though, a little heads-up – its wallet prowess does keep it away from the MagSafe and wireless charging gang. But if a 2-in-1 design sings to you, this is your jam!