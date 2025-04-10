Senkron Digital Steps Forward with New Identity and Smart Solutions at WindEurope 2025

At the recent WindEurope 2025 exhibition in Copenhagen, Senkron Digital unveiled its advanced digital technologies tailored for the energy and infrastructure sectors.

By showcasing OnePact and CyberPact, the company highlighted how AI and robust cybersecurity can improve operational efficiency, safety, and continuity in critical systems. Senkron Digital’s new brand identity reinforces its global ambitions and dedication to driving digital innovation based on more than three years of hands-on expertise and product success.

The company’s participation at WindEurope 2025—from 8 to 10 April—gave energy professionals a close look at its AI-powered platforms, designed specifically for the needs of renewable energy operators.

With headquarters in Amsterdam and Istanbul and active field projects throughout Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America, Senkron Digital used the event to officially present its brand transformation. Now operating under the simplified name Senkron Digital, the company also introduced a modernised logo and visual style, enhancing its international recognition.

The Future of Energy Infrastructure: OnePact and CyberPact

OnePact is an AI-powered performance management solution tailored for energy producers. With capabilities such as real-time asset monitoring, failure prediction, and investment scenario simulations, OnePact is designed to maximize energy efficiency and operational resilience. It also supports energy storage feasibility analysis and trading readiness, enabling energy companies to make smarter, more profitable decisions across wind, solar, and hydro assets. CyberPact, on the other hand, delivers 24/7 OT-specific cybersecurity services. It aims to enhance the resilience of critical infrastructures through proactive vulnerability detection, continuous monitoring, and compliance analysis. Backed by an expert-led OT Security Operations Center (SOC), CyberPact empowers operators to reduce risk and ensure uninterrupted operations in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Not Just Responding to the Energy Transition – Envisioning the Future

With over 6,000 MW of energy infrastructure and more than 20,000 assets globally, Senkron Digital enables smarter, safer, and more resilient operations through AI-based solutions. In addition to high interest in its flagship products and services, the company’s forward-looking digital vision and trusted expert approach captured the attention of global visitors at the event.

“We are not just responding to the energy transition. We are helping drive it,” said Ali İnal, Managing Director at Senkron Digital.

“With Senkron Digital, we bring clarity, precision, and intelligence to industries where reliability and resilience are non-negotiable,” added Remi Ramcharan, Vice President of Sales, Business Development, and Marketing.

With delivery hubs in Amsterdam, Istanbul, Dubai, and Bangalore and growing global momentum, Senkron Digital is scaling its presence across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States. With local teams in 11 countries, Senkron Digital continues to deliver added value to its customers by responding swiftly to regional needs. WindEurope 2025 once again demonstrated how the company’s strategic vision resonated globally.

As it redraws the roadmap for a digitalized energy world, Senkron Digital remains committed to strengthening its role as a reliable business partner and building a more sustainable and efficient future with its partners.

About Senkron Digital

Senkron Digital provides AI-powered optimization and OT cybersecurity solutions to help renewable energy producers and critical industries operate smarter, safer, and more resiliently.

Solutions:

OnePact: Real-time asset monitoring, predictive maintenance, and investment simulation to maximize renewable performance.

Real-time asset monitoring, predictive maintenance, and investment simulation to maximize renewable performance. CyberPact: Continuous OT cybersecurity services for monitoring, auditing, and protecting critical infrastructure.

With 6,000+ MW and over 20,000 assets under management across four continents, Senkron combines deep industry expertise with advanced technology to build tomorrow’s digital infrastructure. Headquartered in Amsterdam with global delivery teams.

For more information: www.senkrondigital.com