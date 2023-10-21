How Valuation Works in Shared Ownership

In the realm of shared ownership, understanding how property valuation works is essential for both buyers and sellers. Whether you’re considering purchasing a shared ownership property or are looking to sell your existing share, comprehending the valuation process is crucial. Before we delve into the intricacies of shared ownership property valuation, let’s first highlight the importance of seeking a professional opinion.

Understanding Shared Ownership Valuation

The Basics:

Property valuation in the context of shared ownership is a process that determines the current market value of your share in the property. It’s a vital step for various reasons, including:

Selling Your Share: If you decide to sell your shared ownership property, you’ll want to know its value to set a fair asking price. Staircasing: When you’re ready to increase your ownership share in the property, knowing its current value is essential for the staircasing process. Equity Release: If you’re considering an equity release, understanding the value of your share helps in making informed choices.

The Valuation Process:

The shared ownership property valuation process typically includes the following steps:

Contact a Professional Valuer:

When you decide to carry out a property valuation, you will require the services of an experienced valuer. It’s advisable to work with a valuer who has experience in shared ownership properties, as the process can differ slightly from valuing full ownership homes.

Valuation Inspection:

The valuer will arrange an inspection of your property. The condition, size, location, and any enhancements you may have made will all be evaluated during this visit. The valuer will also consider the local property market and recent sale prices of similar properties.

Preparing the Valuation Report:

Following the inspection, the valuer will prepare a detailed valuation report. This report will include:

The worth of your ownership stake in the property as of the present.

A breakdown of how the valuation was calculated, taking into account factors such as property condition and market trends.

Any recommendations or notes on the property’s condition or improvements.

Sharing the Valuation:

Once the valuation report is ready, it will be shared with both you and the housing association or developer that owns the remaining share of the property. This is an important step, as it helps in reaching an agreement on the property’s value, especially when you plan to sell or staircase.

Factors Influencing Valuation:

Several factors can influence the valuation of a shared ownership property:

Property Condition: The overall condition of the property plays a significant role in valuation. Well-maintained homes tend to have higher values. Location: The property’s location and the desirability of the area can affect its value. Proximity to amenities, schools, and transport links often plays a crucial role. Recent Market Trends: The current state of the property market in your area can impact valuation. A thriving market tends to result in higher property values. Home Improvements: Any improvements or renovations you’ve made to the property can increase its value. Keep records of these enhancements for the valuation process. Property Size: One of the most important factors in determining the value of a property is the square footage of the property, which includes the number of bedrooms.

Valuation Fees:

Some housing associations will reimburse you for the valuation, while others will require you to pay. Be sure to clarify this with your housing association or developer.

The Importance of an Accurate Valuation:

An accurate property valuation is pivotal for several reasons:

Equitable Transactions: Whether you’re selling your share or staircasing, an accurate valuation ensures that both you and the housing association or developer are on the same page regarding the property’s worth. This promotes fair and equitable transactions. Informed Decision-Making: A precise valuation empowers you with the information needed to make informed decisions about your shared ownership property. Whether you decide to sell, increase your share, or explore equity release, the valuation provides the clarity you require. Transparency: Transparency in valuation helps build trust between all parties involved. Whether you’re dealing with housing associations, developers, or potential buyers, knowing that the valuation process was fair and accurate is essential.

Final Thoughts:

In the world of shared ownership, property valuation is a fundamental aspect of the homeownership journey. Whether you’re planning to sell your share, staircase, or release equity, understanding the value of your share is essential for making well-informed decisions. Seek the guidance of experienced valuers to ensure that your valuation process is accurate and transparent, giving you the confidence to navigate your shared ownership venture with clarity and certainty.