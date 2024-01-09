ROARLABS Hosts Grand Launch with Selecta JJ and Mercston to Showcase New Vaping Products

ARLABS’ journey in creating responsible solutions to combat smoking and smokeless tobacco use.

The launch will include interactive features like an end-user innovation stand, carbon monoxide smoking status evaluations, and flavour testing stations, allowing consumers to sample and provide feedback on the latest products. ROARLABS, rooted in East London, is committed to empowering a health-conscious lifestyle that is both environmentally friendly and socially engaging.

The event will be led by Co-Founders Beau Keefe and Rob Harvey, who bring a blend of creativity and scientific expertise to the table. Harvey, CEO and Co-Founder, emphasised, “We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to lead healthier, tobacco-free lives. As we continue to grow and expand our reach, our mission remains steadfast – to empower individuals to lead healthier, tobacco-free lives while championing equality and inclusivity for all.”

ROARLABS stands out with its modular cardboard pod system, featuring a removable battery, an innovative approach to helping individuals quit combustible and smokeless tobacco. This eco-friendly device, which is fully recyclable and carbon footprint labelled, represents a significant advancement in sustainable lifestyle choices.

Determined to make a difference both locally and globally, ROARLABS is focused on providing education and inclusive alternatives to traditional tobacco products, helping to bridge health inequality gaps.

Join the celebration at ROARLABS’ launch on January 6th, 2024, at 1 Mare Street, London, and be part of a movement towards a healthier, more inclusive community.

Discover more about ROARLABS and their commitment to health and sustainability at www.roarlabs.co.uk.