Jigsaw Conferences Ltd Demonstrates Community Support Through L&Q Food Bank Initiative

In a notable display of corporate social responsibility, Jigsaw Conferences Ltd has been lauded for its significant support of the L&Q Food Bank programme, as detailed in L&Q’s recent Social Value Report 2022-23. This partnership underscores Jigsaw Conferences Ltd’s commitment to community aid and addressing critical social issues.

As a leading global venue finder agency and provider of corporate housing, Jigsaw Conferences Ltd contributed significantly to the L&Q’s Lewington Centre Food Bank initiative last year. This initiative is part of Jigsaw’s continuous effort to provide meaningful social value and contribute positively to the community.

Partnering with L&Q, Jigsaw Conferences Ltd helped fund food boxes for vulnerable individuals displaced from their homes, ensuring they had access to vital nutrition during challenging times.

With Jigsaw Conferences Ltd’s support, the Lewington Food Bank was able to assist 50 local families with larger food hampers, a crucial aid amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis, providing sustenance and a symbol of hope and unity.

Mandy Kaur from Jigsaw Conferences Ltd remarked, “We are deeply honoured to have played a part in such a vital community effort. Our collaboration with L&Q is a testament to what can be achieved when organisations come together to tackle the challenges faced by those in our communities.”

This involvement in the Food Bank initiative is indicative of Jigsaw Conferences Ltd’s broader commitment to social responsibility, embodying the company’s core principles and belief in collective efforts.