Revolutionary QUASAR Carbon Nano Flooded Deep Cycle Bloc Battery Unveiled by Eternity Technologies

Eternity Technologies, a frontrunner in the industrial battery sector, is excited to reveal the newest member of their QUASAR lineup – the Carbon Nano Flooded Deep Cycle Bloc battery. This state-of-the-art battery technology establishes new benchmarks in performance, reliability, and eco-friendliness, demonstrating Eternity Technologies’ relentless pursuit of innovation in battery technology.

The QUASAR flooded bloc battery, suitable for a wide array of applications including golf carts, access platforms, and marine uses, as well as solar and reserve power applications, is offered in 6V, 8V, and 12V options.

Featuring cutting-edge Carbon Nano Tube Technology (CNT), the battery delivers unparalleled energy efficiency due to its low resistance, enhanced cycle life, and improved performance. It is perfectly suited for opportunity charging and performs well across diverse temperature ranges. Eternity Technologies’ commitment to environmentally responsible solutions is reflected in this product, which aligns with their dedication to sustainability and the circular economy.

David Chambers, Vice President Global Sales – Blocs at Eternity Technologies, remarked, “We are thrilled to introduce the QUASAR Carbon Nano Flooded Deep Cycle Bloc battery as the latest addition to our QUASAR family. This cutting-edge technology exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative, sustainable, and high-performance battery solutions.”