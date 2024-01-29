Introducing CHAS Protect: Tailored Insurance Business Solutions for Contractors and Tradespeople

In a world where risk management and compliance are paramount, Veriforce CHAS, the UK’s premier provider of compliance and risk management services, is proud to announce the launch of CHAS Protect. This innovative insurance solution is designed exclusively for CHAS members, underscoring our commitment to enhancing our service offerings.

Contractor Business Insurance for the Backbone of the Industry

CHAS Protect is specifically tailored for contractors and tradespeople. Recognising the diverse needs of our members, we’ve segmented our offerings into three distinct categories:

For Sole Traders and Small Teams: Designed for contractors or tradespeople with up to eight employees. This package ensures that small businesses can access robust coverage without the complexities and costs typically associated with business insurance.

For Larger Businesses: Aimed at contractors or tradespeople with over eight employees. This coverage is crafted to cater to the more complex needs of larger operations.

For Fleet and Vehicle Operators: Understanding the vital role of transportation in your business, CHAS Protect also offers Motor Insurance for Contractors. Whether it's a single vehicle or an entire fleet, our solutions are designed to fit vehicles of all shapes and sizes — keeping your business on the move.

Why Choose CHAS Protect?

Administered by Towergate, a stalwart in the UK construction industry with over 20 years of experience, CHAS Protect stands on a foundation of expertise. Towergate is a specialist business insurance broker boasting an extensive network across the country with more than 2,000 colleagues in over 50 locations.

As one of the UK’s largest independent brokers, Towergate’s association with CHAS Protect ensures members receive unparalleled service and coverage options.

Key Benefits of CHAS Protect:

Enhanced Member Perks: CHAS Protect offers exclusive, member-only benefits on business insurance, providing added value beyond standard insurance packages.

Comprehensive Coverage Options: Including employers’ liability, public liability, and professional liability, ensuring that all aspects of your business are protected.

Tailored Solutions: Our policies are not one-size-fits-all. CHAS Protect offers coverage specifically designed to protect your business, tools, and livelihood.

Dedicated Support: CHAS members have access to dedicated phone lines, ensuring a personalised and efficient service.

CHAS Protect marks a significant milestone in Veriforce CHAS’s ongoing effort to provide comprehensive support and services to our members. It’s not just about having insurance; it’s about having the right insurance. With CHAS Protect, you can be assured of receiving coverage that is as dedicated and hardworking as you are.