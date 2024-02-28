iMed Medical Revolutionises Health Tourism in Türkiye with Tailored Services

Zubeyde Akdas, at the forefront of iMed Medical, an Istanbul-centric health tourism agency, has redefined the concept of medical travel by offering services akin to a personal health assistant for tourists in Türkiye. She emphasized the economic benefits of undergoing medical procedures in Türkiye, highlighting that costs are significantly reduced by at least 30-40% compared to those in the UK, Europe, and the US, thereby positioning Istanbul as a preferred destination for health-conscious tourists.

Akdas detailed their concerted efforts to boost Türkiye’s footprint in the health tourism domain by seamlessly connecting international patients with the nation’s top-tier health institutions and professionals, stating: “We have the International Health Tourism Authorization Certificate issued by the Turkish Ministry of Health. We provide services in plastic surgery, obesity and hair transplantation. Those who prefer Istanbul can plan their course of treatment by phone, online, or in consultation with our personal counselors in the Netherlands and Belgium.”

Türkiye’s Ascendancy in Health Tourism

A report by Future Market Insights, a research outfit based in the US, envisages a 6.6% growth in Türkiye’s health tourism revenue, escalating from 3,751.6 million dollars in 2023 to the terminus of 2033.

Akdaş remarked on Türkiye’s burgeoning stature in health tourism, stating:

“With its geographical location, cultural beauties, professional health personnel, and clinics, Türkiye, and mainly Istanbul, is the address of choice for people who desire to have better treatment services at more affordable prices. Turkish clinics that follow world trends enhance patient satisfaction with innovative treatments.”

Comprehensive Patient Assistance: Interpreters and Nursing Support

Zubeyde Akdas, the innovator behind iMed Medical, underscored their extensive array of services within the medical tourism spectrum, encompassing aesthetic surgeries, hair restoration, and weight management interventions, and elucidated:

“Procedures do not only refer to surgical procedures for us. It is also a step towards redefining the beauty standards of individuals on their own terms. With the latest surgical techniques and a patient-centered approach, we offer a journey that is both transformative and comfortable. We have a wide choice of hospitals, surgeons, and medical staff. That’s why we don’t have a waiting list. After the necessary and desired treatments are determined, we quickly schedule and invite our foreign patients to Istanbul. Our patients are accommodated in 5-star luxury hotels. During your stay, we provide personalized services with the support of our interpreter, private nurse and team. Our patients can easily integrate their visits with vacations or business trips.”

Embracing Natural Aesthetics

“We follow all developments and innovations in the rapidly developing health tourism sector with about 45 colleagues. We prioritize the wishes of our patients. The preferences of celebrities have a great influence on foreign patients coming to Türkiye,” says Zubeyde Akdas,

“There is a comeback to the natural in aesthetics. The exaggerated look gave way to a natural appearance. Particularly celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Cardi B, who decided to undergo hip reduction made statements supporting the natural appearance by expressing their experiences. These statements have not only raised awareness but also helped to normalize those reversing cosmetic regulations is a common choice. Women embraced natural body aesthetics. Especially buttock implant removal and BBL reduction operations have increased in popularity. The smaller and shaped butt appearance has become the new favorite of patients.”

Prioritising Patient Satisfaction and Natural Beauty

In her concluding thoughts, Akdas reiterated their mission to prioritise patient satisfaction and offer bespoke services in partnership with elite medical practitioners, clinics, and hospitals:

“We listen to our patients and take their wishes into consideration to provide quality healthcare. Many women now seek comfort, natural beauty, and inner peace. In this regard, we have recently encountered mostly patients wishing to farewell their implants.

“Fashion and beauty standards change over time. Women who want to keep up with fashion may want smaller buttocks. Some women care too much about societal expectations. Others undergo surgery due to physical ailments. Overall, due to many external factors, women now prefer a firmer and smaller butt.”