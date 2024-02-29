Achieving Paperboard Production Excellence with Renova’s Nebula Moisture Control Integrated System

The Impact of Moisture Control:

Moisture control stands as a transformative force for corrugators, reshaping the landscape of product quality, production efficiency, and overall operational effectiveness. Its impact extends beyond the production floor, influencing the quality, efficiency, and sustainability in corrugated board manufacturing.

In the intricate world of paperboard production, the equilibrium of moisture and temperature from start to finish is paramount. Deviations in these crucial parameters can introduce stress to the cardboard, compromising the quality of the final product. Recognizing the delicate balance between moisture and temperature, Renova introduces the Nebula, an innovative Moisture Control Integrated System. It’s a commitment to precision and excellence in maintaining optimal conditions for corrugated board manufacturing, further advancing the industry’s journey towards efficiency and sustainability.

The Nebula Solution: Revolutionizing Moisture and Temperature Management

Moisture and temperature parameters are interdependent and directly influence each other. To ensure the cardboard fibers absorb the right amount of glue, they need to be open, which is typically achieved through heat.

However, when the paper lacks sufficient moisture, these fibers struggle to retain the required temperature, and dry fibers are more reluctant to absorb glue that will remain superficial.

Furthermore, moisture plays an essential role in improving heat transfer, extending its duration, and facilitating starch penetration into the cardboard fibers before they become rigid.

This dedication to stability is crucial in preventing common cardboard defects, including warping, wash boarding, cracking, and bad bonding.

Nebula steps in with a real-time monitoring and control solution, promising a revolutionary shift in the industry’s approach.

By optimizing humidity levels, the Nebula system introduces a series of benefits that contribute to the enhancement of overall cardboard quality. It ensures, indeed, more uniform heating and glue penetration, significant reduction in starch consumption, thereby enhancing the overall quality of cardboard products and significant cost savings.

Key Components of the Nebula Integrated System:

The Nebula moisture control integrated system is a seamless fusion of the latest control technologies and supervisory systems for temperature and humidity parameters:

The Nebula moisturizer, emitting jets of air and heated water sprays, prevents cardboard over-drying during the heating process. Its modular design allows for various levels of adjustment and customization, ensuring optimal performance across different applications.

The Nebula system stands out from traditional methods, boasting several innovative features.

The Spray boom Technology: This innovative feature involves the precise spraying of a mixture of air and heated water up to 60°C/ 140°F. The system regulates water temperature with precision, adapting the flow rate based on production line speed and cardboard characteristics for optimal performance. The Anti-Drip System, designed to prevent excess moisture buildup, eliminating the risk of water drops falling on the production line. The system’s unique design allows individual activation of 16 to 18 moisture management points, providing unparalleled customization.

The Nebula Scanner. A high-precision humidity and temperature sensor, detects and reports data to the control panel, allowing the Nebula Moisturizer to intervene and maintain desired humidity and temperature levels.

Focused on cardboard defects detection, the Nebula Warp Scanner reports potential warping, allowing timely responses from the Nebula Moisturizer. Cabinet and Control Panel: Housed within the system is a cabinet containing all electronic components, power supply, control unit, and water recovery system. The control panel serves as the interface through which all required adjustments on the system’s parameters can be made, and reports can be checked.

Nebula moisturizer and scanners offer versatile installation options to accommodate various customer requirements. This ensures there are moisture and temperature levels for every layer of the board, reaching out the expected results on the final product.

Envisioning a future where quality takes precedence and innovation is a constant force, Nebula empowers manufacturers to achieve unparalleled standards.

In this evolution, Renova doesn’t just offer a solution; it presents a paradigm shift in moisture control for the corrugator industry. The established profitability and sustainability gains become inherent features, fostering a future where the corrugated board manufacturing process is not just efficient but also environmentally conscious.

As manufacturers strive for perfection, Nebula emerges as the ally that makes excellence achievable in every batch of paperboard produced, promising a future where quality is paramount, and innovation is constant.