Sekura.id Unveils Groundbreaking Advancement in Machine Learning
Sekura.id, a leader in global identity services, introduces revolutionary mobile identity solutions powered by machine learning, offering unprecedented insights.
Sekura.id, the global leader in mobile identity services reaching an industry-leading 3bn consumers, proudly unveils a significant advancement in Machine Learning technology.
Teaming up with top-tier global identity providers and esteemed brands, Sekura.id delivers a wide array of identity services, from authentication to mobile insights. With recent investments in Machine Learning data science and a renewed pledge to innovation, Sekura.id is enhancing enterprises by providing unmatched ML expertise and access through key partnerships.
Sekura.id is committed to leading the way in thought leadership, consistently delivering solutions with integrity and ensuring that trust in both the technology and the people involved remains a top priority.
Supporting the UN’s goal of achieving “ID for every natural person on the planet by 2030”, this initiative heralds a new era for mobile identity, promising consumers an experience that not only meets their expectations but is also highly personalised, based on billions of consumer interactions worldwide.
Dalton continued, “In the fast-moving identity industry, being first to market is often make-or-break. Only last week saw Microsoft recommending businesses under Machine Learning attacks use Machine Learning to protect themselves, their customers, and their reputation.
“I’d urge any forward-thinking companies to contact us right now.”
To explore how your organisation can benefit from Sekura.id’s proprietary machine learning insights, please contact partners@sekura.id