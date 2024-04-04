Unveiling Excellence: 10 Amazing Benefits of Choosing Ziptrak Blinds for Your Outdoor Space

An outdoor space is the perfect way to enjoy the Australian summer sun. Whether you want to extend your home outdoor entertainment area or maximise your business space, modern blinds may be the solution you’re looking for.

That said, there are a few good reasons why you should consider the Ziptrak blinds Melbourne home and business owners are favouring. By installing these types of blinds, outdoor spaces will become a lot more useful.

Ziptrak Blinds are a Must for Your Outdoor Space

If you are looking for superior outdoor patio protection, you’ll find many experts recommending Ziptrak blinds. This post takes a look at why these nifty window coverings should be at the top of your list of potential options.

1. Durable, Robust and Long-Lasting

When you’re shortlisting your options, one of the top qualities that you may be looking for has to do with the quality of the materials used. Fortunately, Ziptrak blinds are manufactured using the latest industry technology combined with superior-quality materials.

2. Extends Entertainment Spaces

Your plan may be to enhance your home entertainment area, or better utilise a space around your restaurant. Adding a few top-quality Ziptrak blinds will instantly increase the usable space. It’s a simple way to turn an open space, such as a patio, into another room that you can use for a variety of functions.

3. Exceptional Protection from Australian Elements

Australian summers have a reputation for being HOT! And the heat and harsh UV rays often prevent people from enjoying the outdoors. High-quality aluminium, top-grade PVC and mesh materials have been designed with the local weather elements in mind.

Here’s a list of the ways that quality materials will provide protection against the elements:

PVC material blocks out about 93% of UV rays and ensures total wind blockage.

Opting for sunscreen mesh will block out between 95-99% of UV rays.

Choose tint or clear PVC to provide superior protection from rain and wind.

4. Enhances Pest Control

Hot weather often brings with it a variety of different bugs and pests that can be quite annoying when you’re trying to have an outdoor function. Mosquitoes and flies are among the top culprits. Creating a mesh barrier between your guests and the pests is a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors without having to resort to harmful insect repellents.

5. Boosts Energy Efficiency

Winter months in Australia can be as extreme as their summer counterparts. This often results in residents and business owners using air conditioning daily to regulate the indoor temperature.

Using Ziptrak blinds enables the user to keep warm air inside during the winter, instantly reducing the need for constantly running air conditioning units. In the long run, this will show a significant reduction in your energy bills.

6. Increases the Value of Your Home or Business

You may not be thinking of selling your home or business when you’re installing your Ziptrak blinds, but you will be grateful you did if you ever choose to sell. This is because quality Ziptrak blinds are a major investment and contribute to the overall value of the home.

7. Easy to Operate

It goes without saying that you’d want a window-covering solution that’s easy to operate. Ziptrak blinds operate on a spring-balanced, patented, track-guided blind system which means your fabric will be secured into the vertical tracks found on each side of the blind.

Operation of these blinds is made simple by the absence of the following:

Buckles

Straps

Zippers

Pulleys

Ropes

Without these old-fashioned components, there’s no material flapping around on windy days. It also means the blinds don’t take up unnecessary space or have loose parts that can cause potential injury.

8. Adds Security to the Space

Another top reason to consider these blinds is the security they offer. Not only are they easy to operate, but they also feature a unique centre lock release system. This allows the blinds to be securely locked when they are fully down. As a result, this system keeps your space and its contents safe and secure.

9. Various Features to Choose From

Gone are the days when blinds involved ropes, strings and manual winding. The Ziptrak blinds can be motorised, making them super easy to operate.

Furthermore, with a variety of powder-coated colour options on offer, you’ll be able to customise your blinds to suit your outdoor décor.

10. Easy to Clean and Maintain

Unlike many other window covering solutions, Ziptrak blinds are remarkably easy to clean. All it takes is a soft cloth and some cold soap spray to keep your blinds dirt and dust-free. There’s no need to use window cleaning detergents or high-pressure hoses to clean the outside of your blinds.

Final Thoughts

With our list of benefits, it’s clear that Ziptrak blinds are among the top ways to enhance your outdoor space. Whether you’re adding a patio to your home, closing an entertainment area or extending a business space, adding these versatile blinds will be a significant benefit!