Report by Brainboard.co Unveils Crisis in Cloud Security Due to Alert Fatigue Among Engineers

Brainboard.co, a leading firm in cloud infrastructure management, has published a report that sheds light on a growing crisis in cloud security. The report details how security professionals are overwhelmed, dedicating 80% of their time to resolving preventable issues caused by security misconfigurations in cloud environments.

According to the report, cloud security frameworks are swamped with an average of 500 security alerts weekly. With the average cost of a cloud data breach amounting to over $4 million, this volume of alerts represents a significant challenge for the industry, hindering professionals from focusing on proactive measures that could significantly enhance their organization’s security framework.

Human Error

Human error is identified as the leading cause in 55% of cloud security incidents, exacerbated by the fact that more than 60% of cloud and DevOps engineers are in junior roles, potentially unaware of the security risks they might be introducing.

Chafik Belhaoues, co-founder & CEO of Brainboard, emphasized: “This statistic makes it abundantly clear that relying solely on human vigilance in a complex cloud environment can lead to severe consequences.

“The fact is, organizations simply cannot afford to wait to be hacked before taking action, and taking a reactive approach is extremely expensive and unsustainable, especially with modern and sophisticated attack systems.

“The only way to remedy that is to adopt a proactive approach to security in a way that helps engineers build secure-by-design systems.”

Proactive Security in the Cloud

Chafik further recommends essential strategies for establishing proactive security within cloud architectures.

He added: “The first big step to implementing proactive security for cloud architectures is to have an internal approved and secure library of building blocks that engineers can build with.

“Secondly, having a short security feedback loop that is close to users, such as ‘security shift left’, helps them build secure-by-design patterns.

“Finally, you can limit the blast radius by building isolated small cloud infrastructures. This reduces the impact to only the scoped environments or stacks.”

To learn more about protecting your cloud infrastructure, please visit www.brainboard.co.