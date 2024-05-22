Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co. Revitalise Their Iconic Sandringham Wool Collection

Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co. have revitalised their iconic Sandringham Wool Collection.

The refreshed collection enhances the comfort, support, and sustainability credentials of the brand’s signature handcrafted mattresses. Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co. is perfecting the luxurious yet effective properties of natural fibres, notably local British wool.

The result? A sumptuous selection of 5 indulgent mattresses and enveloping wool enhancer, all prioritising cloud-like comfort and soothing support. These mattresses are the cornerstone for restful and reinvigorating sleep.

Each mattress is luxuriously plump with layers of hand-laid natural fibres, including 100% Sandringham wool. The fleece is exclusively sourced from the Sandringham Estate’s flock of Aberfield sheep, just 5 minutes from Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co.’s workshop in nearby Wolferton.

The wool is traceable back to the bale. As a renewable resource, once the total amount of fleece shorn has been used, there will be a natural wait until the next yield. Organically farmed and sustainably driven, they prioritise hyperlocal sourcing to protect animal welfare and support local suppliers.

Blended with light layers of organic cotton, cashmere, silk, alpaca, and horsetail for supreme support, the inherent properties of wool enhance your night’s sleep. The natural fibre’s breathability and ability to thermoregulate across seasons make it ideal for staying warm or cool depending on body temperature. Hypoallergenic and biodegradable, wool wicks away moisture to reduce perspiration and maintain a cool and refreshing sleep environment.

With over two decades of experience, the artisanal craftsmanship of British materials is a hallmark of Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co. In collaboration with fellow family business Enchanted House Beds, their shared dedication to British wool and quality sleep is evident in every hand-tied tuft.

Founder Amanda Oldfield said: “We’ve rejuvenated our Sandringham Wool Collection in our commitment to the comfort and indulgence of an ideal night’s sleep. Each handcrafted mattress is a testament to transparency, longevity and sustainability, prioritising the benefits of natural fibres for the highest level of support.”

Up to six rows of traditional hand-sewn side stitching cocoon the layers of sustainable materials. and up to 20kg of hand-teased Sandringham Wool encases adaptive British steel pocket springs, which are nested among the fibres for long-lasting durability. They contour to the body to relieve pressure. This is a premium collection that offers unmatched support.

For the pinnacle of comfort, Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co. offer a final level of natural indulgence. When layered atop each mattress, the Wool Enhancer promotes wool’s natural properties for a breathable environment that calms and soothes sleep. Natural comfort endures, with pieces guaranteed to last between 10 to 15 years.

From the enticing gateway of the Sandringham No.5 to the luxurious pleasure of the No.1 and the elevated weightlessness of the Wool Enhancer, each piece is expertly upholstered in velvety soft pure wool ticking, a chemical-free, natural fire-retardant that is both restorative and relaxing. Hand-tied pure wool tufts perfect the Sandringham Wool Collection, an ode to Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co.’s handcrafted artistry.