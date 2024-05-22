Celebrating Comfort and Style: Sara Davies MBE Leads ‘Joyful Strides for Wider Feet’ Campaign with Loyal Customers

Today marks the launch of ‘Joyful Strides for Wider Feet’ – a campaign focused on highlighting the importance of foot health and style. Supported by the influential entrepreneur and philanthropist Sara Davies MBE, this campaign aims to transform how people choose their footwear. It stresses understanding the actual size of our feet, not relying solely on limited high street options, and recognising the significant impact of a proper fit.

Studies indicate that a remarkable 72% of people are wearing shoes that do not fit correctly, highlighting the urgent need for change in the industry. “Joyful Strides for Wider Feet” seeks to address this issue by promoting the importance of a proper shoe fit for everyone and celebrating the individuality of foot sizes across the UK.

Sara Davies MBE, celebrated for her dynamic lifestyle and commitment to excellence, supports the campaign, sharing personal insights into the importance of comfortable and well-fitted shoes. From managing the demands of entrepreneurship to enjoying time with loved ones, Sara represents the spirit of the “Joyful Strides for Wider Feet” movement.

Sara said: “I’m thrilled to be part of this campaign that promotes both comfort and style. Foot health is fundamental to overall well-being, and everyone deserves to feel confident and supported in their footwear choices.

“Foot health isn’t just about physical comfort; it’s about empowering individuals to live their best lives. As someone who’s constantly on the go, I know first-hand the importance of well-fitted shoes. That’s why I’m proud to be part of the ‘Joyful Strides for Wider Feet’ campaign – because everyone deserves to walk with comfort and confidence.”

The campaign goes beyond advocacy, featuring heartfelt testimonials from satisfied customers across the UK who have experienced the life-changing benefits of proper footwear. With a comprehensive fitting guide available online, individuals can confidently select the perfect shoes and step into a world of comfort and style.

These individuals have generously shared their stories, detailing how their lives have been transformed since discovering DB Wider Fit Shoes . From newfound comfort on long walks to renewed confidence in driving, being able to experience more and go further, their experiences underscore the profound impact of well-fitted footwear on everyday life. Their voices echo the campaign’s core message: that everyone deserves to walk with comfort and joy. Together, their stories form a chorus of empowerment and inspiration, inviting others to join the movement towards foot health and style. Their testimonials can be found on the website, alongside the fitting guide and diverse range of seasonal styles.

Managing Director of DB Wider Fit Shoes, Charles Denton said: “‘Joyful Strides for Wider Feet’ isn’t just about shoes; it’s about empowerment and self-expression and encouraging individuals to embrace their unique foot size.”

What sets this campaign apart is a genuine commitment to education and empowerment for all customers. Through comprehensive fitting guides and heartfelt testimonials from satisfied customers, DB Wider Fit Shoes is equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed footwear choices.

Charles Denton added: “For too long, the footwear industry has neglected the needs of individuals with wider feet. With ‘Joyful Strides for Wider Feet,’ we’re not just launching a campaign; we’re starting a movement – one that celebrates diversity, promotes foot health, and empowers individuals to embrace their unique selves.”