Top Electric Vehicles for Dog Owners Announced

The Electric Car Scheme reveals the top EVs for dogs of all sizes as pet lovers make the switch to electric

Dog owners concerned about suitability of Electric Cars but experts dispel myths that EVs aren’t suitable for dogs

Kia Niro EV and Tesla Model Y named among top EVs for dog owners

The Electric Car Scheme is unveiling the UK’s top electric vehicles for dog owners as more people prioritise canine comfort and the environment when choosing their next car.

The Kia Niro EV tops the UK’s list for small dogs, while the Tesla Model Y comes out on top for larger dogs.

Biggie Smalls the Miniature Dachshund has plenty of room in the Kia Niro EV As EVs become more popular, more drivers new to electric cars are enquiring about details such as boot space and how easy it is to get their labradoodle into the car. This is according to experts at The Electric Car Scheme, who answer these questions daily when helping people make the switch to EVs, dispelling the myth that EVs aren’t suitable for dog owners. Alfie the Australian Labradoodle in the boot of a Tesla Model Y Top EVs selected by owners of larger dogs:

● Tesla Model Y

● Skoda Enyaq iV

● Mercedes EQB

● Kia EV9

● Audi Q8 E-Tron