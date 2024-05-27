Top Electric Vehicles for Dog Owners Announced
- The Electric Car Scheme reveals the top EVs for dogs of all sizes as pet lovers make the switch to electric
- Dog owners concerned about suitability of Electric Cars but experts dispel myths that EVs aren’t suitable for dogs
- Kia Niro EV and Tesla Model Y named among top EVs for dog owners
The Electric Car Scheme is unveiling the UK’s top electric vehicles for dog owners as more people prioritise canine comfort and the environment when choosing their next car.
The Kia Niro EV tops the UK’s list for small dogs, while the Tesla Model Y comes out on top for larger dogs.
Biggie Smalls the Miniature Dachshund has plenty of room in the Kia Niro EV
As EVs become more popular, more drivers new to electric cars are enquiring about details such as boot space and how easy it is to get their labradoodle into the car. This is according to experts at The Electric Car Scheme, who answer these questions daily when helping people make the switch to EVs, dispelling the myth that EVs aren’t suitable for dog owners.
Alfie the Australian Labradoodle in the boot of a Tesla Model Y
Top EVs selected by owners of larger dogs:
● Tesla Model Y
● Skoda Enyaq iV
● Mercedes EQB
● Kia EV9
● Audi Q8 E-Tron
Rolly the Miniature Schnauzer fits comfortably in the Hyundai Kona
Top selected by owners of smaller dogs:
● Kia Niro EV
● Volkswagen ID.4
● Hyundai Kona
● Nissan Leaf
● Kia Soul EV
The Electric Car Scheme CEO and Co-Founder Thom Groot commented:
“As a nation of dog lovers, it’s no surprise that choosing an EV is as much about the comfort of our canine companions as any other specification. One of the most common questions we receive on a daily basis from customers is whether or not a certain model is suitable for dogs. As a dog and electric car owner myself, I can assure drivers that they can be just as practical as a traditional car and, in some cases, more so!
“As the price of EVs comes down, with cheaper options from traditional manufacturers, new Chinese alternatives and the used EV market, more people will be thinking about these practical concerns. For the past few years, cost has been by far the biggest consideration, our research shows that for 68% cost is the single biggest barrier to getting an EV, but these sorts of questions show that this could be on the cusp of changing.”