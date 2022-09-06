5 Hot Rods That Will Blow Your Mind

One thing about Hot Rods is that they always make a statement even after many years. These custom-made vehicles became popular in the 1920s and were made from the body of older cars like the old Ford 1910s-1920s Model Ts.

Hot Rods are distinct for their heavy-duty engines connected by rods, hence the name. Today, you can find some impressive collections of these statement-making automobiles on Dyler. If you are an automobile enthusiast that seems to have seen it all, here is a list of hot rods that will blow your mind:

● 1922 Ford Model T “Kookie T.”

In the list of famous Hot rods, the 1922 Ford model T probably comes on top. Norm Grabowski created this Hot Rod from parts of his Ford Model T, hence its name. However, it also gained a few other names over the years, including “Lightnin’ bug,” as it was called on the 1955 August issue of Hot Rod, and “Kookie T, ” after the famous 77 sunset strip TV character Kookie.

Norm Grabowski’s 1922 Ford model T is regarded as the first T-bucket since it was a blend of a 1931 Ford Model T blended and a Model A pickup bed. Its popular look was achieved by stretching the 1931 Ford Model T 5 inches at the front and shrinking the Model A pickup bed by 20 inches at the back. A 1952 Cadillac 331 engine was then used to power it up.

After Norm Grabowski sold the vehicle in 1959, it was subjected to a wide range of modifications by its subsequent owners. The design was also cloned to make more of its kind.

Overall, Norm Grabowski’s “Kookie T” 1922 Ford Model T is a favorite amongst Hot Rod enthusiasts. It also made Television appearances in the 1955 Grand National Roadster Show alongside top Hot Rod movies of that time.

● 1925 Ford Model T

Tommy Ivo’s 1925 Ford Model T Hot Rod was inspired by Kookie T so profoundly that there were stories where Tommy Ivo was said to have broken into Grabowski’s garage to take measurements of his Hot Rod.

The vehicle that would provide the body parts of this Hot Rod was found in the Southern California desert with a Yucca tree sticking out of its trunk. The car underwent further renovations, including installing a Buick 322 cubic inch Nailhead.

Like Kookie T, Tommy Ivo’s 1925 Ford Model was also a media sensation as it appeared in Hot Rod movies like Dragstrip Girl.

● The Outlaw

The outlaw is famous for being the first amongst many Hot Rod with original/ custom parts. It was built by Ed “Big daddy” Roth, who earned the title of a nonconformist due to his original Hot Rods. Like most Hot Rods made in that period, The Outlaw drew inspiration from Grabowski’s Kookie T. However, it had a distinct fiberglass body, a Ford Model A frame, and a 1950 Cadillac engine. Most of the components of The Outlaw were custom parts from other vehicles, which was unlike any Hot Rod at the time.

The Outlaw enjoyed great success, with thousands of Hot Rod enthusiasts buying its Revell scale model kit. It was also modified a couple of times when its ownership changed before being restored to its original design later in the century.

● ‘32 Coupe

Hot rods were a distinct set of vehicles created with light bodies and heavy-duty engines made for high speeds. You would find these automobiles in small-town parades or dedicated shows for classic cars; however, that was not the case for the ‘32 Coupe.

The ‘32 Coupe Hot Rod is a monstrous roadster inspired by Mad Max, and unlike its counterparts, this vehicle was made for mud-bogging. After Phil Cercone had the idea for this design, he began the innovative modification of his ‘32 Dodge Coupe. Part of the remodeling process included the installation of 37-inch Nitto rear tires, a six-point roll cage, a custom-built chassis, and a powerful BluePrint engine.

● The French Connection

This hot Rod is tagged the Swansong of the famous designer Boyd Coddington. He began the design of this vehicle to create a fully custom-built hot Rod. However, the plan was completed by his shop after his hospitalization, and later, his death.

On the outside, The French connection looks like a 1938 Lincoln, but it is in every way a hot Rod. It is powered by a 12.8-liter V-12 engine and has full-length fenders that conceal its tires.

Conclusion

Hot Rods were indeed a unique creation set apart by their blaring sound and powerful engine. Nevertheless, there are still die-hard Hot Rod enthusiasts in the world today. In the 1940s, these vehicles were seen as violent and inappropriate, but soon became a sensation, and today, they are one of the gems of classic cars.